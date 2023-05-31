Megan Thee Stallion Not Releasing New Music Until She's Done 'Healing'

Instagram Music

Explaining why she focuses on taking care of her peaceful mind, the 'Savage' hitmaker reminds that 'life is all about balance' and it is important to avoid 'burning out.'

May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion will not be releasing new music any time soon. While many are waiting for her to come out with a new summer anthem, the "Savage" hitmaker revealed in a new interview that she has decided to focus on taking care of her peace, and will only come up with new music once she is done "healing."

The 28-year-old singer opened up about her near-future plan during an interview with InStyle. In the short article published on Tuesday, May 30, she candidly confessed, "Fans can expect new music when I'm in a better place. Right now, I'm focused on healing."

On the reason behind her decision, the three-time Grammy winner went on to explain, "The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it's important to take time off and avoid burning out." She then stressed, "Life is all about balance."

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper, who has served as a global ambassador for beauty brand Revlon since 2020, was further revealed to be taking care of her physical and mental health by setting boundaries and including rest days into her routine.

Elsewhere in the interview, Megan discussed her partnership with Revlon which has played a big part in doing her '90s-inspired beauty looks for her performances. "It keeps my glam looking flawless, especially during festival season when I'm on stage and performing in the summer heat," she stated.

Megan, who declared Miami as her favorite place, additionally responded to the question why she liked the city in Florida. "Miami has a little bit of everything for everyone," she pointed out. "If you want to turn up, the city has incredible spots for people to have a good time, If you want to just chill and enjoy the tropical weather, then you can either lay by the pool, relax on the beach, or vibe out on a boat with some friends."

You can share this post!