Britney Spears Given Deadline to Grant Kevin Federline Permission to Relocate Their Sons
If the 'Hold It Against Me' singer doesn't respond to her ex-husband's request to approve his plans to move their sons to Hawaii by June 2, his lawyer will file legal docs asking for a move-away order.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has reportedly given the star until the end of the week to approve his plan to move their sons to Hawaii. The "Toxic" singer, 41, had Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, with rapper Kevin, 45, who has sole custody of the bots and is said to have moved his bid on to move them from L.A. with his children and wife Victoria Prince by August by vowing to go to court to get a judge to sanction the relocation.

TMZ reported Kevin's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told the outlet "he has asked Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, several times to send a letter/email stating Britney is OK with the move, but that hasn't happened."

Its report added, "Kaplan says Kevin plans to make the move August 1st, and he's up against the wall to get things in order, including renting a place. His wife, Victoria Prince, has a job offer in the sports department of a local university and has to commit."

TMZ said Kevin's lawyer said there should be "no issue" with the children being allowed to move as Kevin has "100 per cent legal custody and 100 per cent de facto physical custody," and it added Britney has not seen the boys in more than a year.

The outlet said if Britney's lawyer doesn't respond by Friday, June 2, Mr. Kaplan says he "will file legal docs asking for a move-away order."

  Editors' Pick

Britney's relationship with her kids was a key part in the controversial recent TMZ TV documentary on her recent life that aired on Fox earlier this month, titled "Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom".

Along with claiming the singer was drinking coffee and energy drinks "by the gallons" and staying awake for days at a time after "binge" sleeping, it claimed her children had been with Kevin "full-time."

TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere said, "The kids have been with Kevin full-time for a long time. Our sources say recently, there have been occasional texts between Britney and the kids. So maybe the ice is thawing a bit."

Page Six said it had confirmed the last time the performer saw her children was "at the very beginning of 2022" before she married her third husband Sam Asghari, 29, in June 2022.

Britney's nude posts on social media have reportedly been one of the reasons her sons have allegedly not seen her. The documentary also alleged Britney's marriage to Sam is in "deep trouble."

Sam posted a video on his Instagram Stories branding the documentary "disgusting" and slamming it for putting Britney's life "under the microscope."

