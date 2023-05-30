Taylor Swift Missing Her Unguarded Chat With Phoebe Bridgers

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Anti-Hero' singer declares she will miss having a 'heart to heart' in the dressing room as she bids farewell to her opening act and welcome a new one while her tour continues.

May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is yearning for her dressing room "heart to hearts" with Phoebe Bridgers. The 33-year-old Grammy winner enlisted the "Motion Sickness" hitmaker, 28, to open for her on 12 dates of "The Eras Tour" and the pair also performed "Nothing New (Taylor's Version)".

Taylor now declares she will miss Phoebe while the "Anti-Hero" singer is excited to have rising star OWENN with her throughout June and in August. The "Shake It Off" hitmaker additionally gave a shout-out to rapper Ice Spice, 23, who joined her at the past three shows to perform their remix of "Karma".

She captioned a snap from their last show together at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday, May 28, "Yeahhhh so the last three nights were a dreamscape and totally overwhelming. I love every single one of you who came to those 3 shows in Jersey, all 217,625 of you."

"@phoebebridgers, I'll miss you out here my dude, thanks for the duets and the dressing room heart to heart. I was so excited to welcome @owennmusic to the Eras Tour! And @icespice i love youuuu and I'm still buzzing from getting to sing with you all three nights! This tour has become my entire personality. See you soon Chicago!"

Thanking both Taylor's fans (Swifties) and her own (Munchkins), Ice Spice tweeted, "Taylor and the swifties showed me so much love thank yuuuu and btw big fat thank u to my real munchkins that wanna see a b**** win. i love u 4L (sic)."

The global jaunt continues in Chicago on Friday, June 2 with support from OWENN and girl in red.

You can share this post!