 

Taylor Swift Missing Her Unguarded Chat With Phoebe Bridgers

Taylor Swift Missing Her Unguarded Chat With Phoebe Bridgers
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Anti-Hero' singer declares she will miss having a 'heart to heart' in the dressing room as she bids farewell to her opening act and welcome a new one while her tour continues.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is yearning for her dressing room "heart to hearts" with Phoebe Bridgers. The 33-year-old Grammy winner enlisted the "Motion Sickness" hitmaker, 28, to open for her on 12 dates of "The Eras Tour" and the pair also performed "Nothing New (Taylor's Version)".

Taylor now declares she will miss Phoebe while the "Anti-Hero" singer is excited to have rising star OWENN with her throughout June and in August. The "Shake It Off" hitmaker additionally gave a shout-out to rapper Ice Spice, 23, who joined her at the past three shows to perform their remix of "Karma".

She captioned a snap from their last show together at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday, May 28, "Yeahhhh so the last three nights were a dreamscape and totally overwhelming. I love every single one of you who came to those 3 shows in Jersey, all 217,625 of you."

  Editors' Pick

"@phoebebridgers, I'll miss you out here my dude, thanks for the duets and the dressing room heart to heart. I was so excited to welcome @owennmusic to the Eras Tour! And @icespice i love youuuu and I'm still buzzing from getting to sing with you all three nights! This tour has become my entire personality. See you soon Chicago!"

Thanking both Taylor's fans (Swifties) and her own (Munchkins), Ice Spice tweeted, "Taylor and the swifties showed me so much love thank yuuuu and btw big fat thank u to my real munchkins that wanna see a b**** win. i love u 4L (sic)."

The global jaunt continues in Chicago on Friday, June 2 with support from OWENN and girl in red.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Seann William Scott Finds It Much Easier to Play Dramatic Role Than Comedic One

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed
Related Posts
Report: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Are Moving in Together After Weeks of Dating

Report: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Are Moving in Together After Weeks of Dating

Taylor Swift Gives 'Karma' Remix ft. Ice Spice Music Video Treatment

Taylor Swift Gives 'Karma' Remix ft. Ice Spice Music Video Treatment

Taylor Swift's 'Karma' Remix ft. Ice Spice Is Finally Out

Taylor Swift's 'Karma' Remix ft. Ice Spice Is Finally Out

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Kiss During Night Out With Friends as She Feels He's 'the One for Her'

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Kiss During Night Out With Friends as She Feels He's 'the One for Her'

Latest News
Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'
  • May 31, 2023

Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation
  • May 30, 2023

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video
  • May 30, 2023

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett
  • May 30, 2023

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts
  • May 30, 2023

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed
  • May 30, 2023

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Mark Hamill's Dad More Proud of His Appearance on Bob Hope's Special Than His 'Star Wars' Role

Mark Hamill's Dad More Proud of His Appearance on Bob Hope's Special Than His 'Star Wars' Role

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce