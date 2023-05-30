 

Seann William Scott Finds It Much Easier to Play Dramatic Role Than Comedic One

Seann William Scott Finds It Much Easier to Play Dramatic Role Than Comedic One
Despite finding fame through his role in the romantic comedy franchise 'American Pie', the Steve Stifler depicter insists tapping into a comedic character is very tough.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Seann William Scott calls making comedy movies "challenging." The 46-year-old actor is famed for playing Steve Stifler in the "American Pie" film franchise, but Seann insisted he preferred playing a "serious character" in the action thriller "The Wrath of Becky".

"I really liked playing a more dramatic, kind of serious character. I don't know what this says about me, that it was easier for me to tap into this kind of character than most of the comedies, but I think comedies are more challenging for me, just because [you] either are gonna make it funny or not, you know?" he told Us Weekly.

Seann joked that he doesn't "relate to anything" about his villainous character, besides his beard. He quipped, "That would make me kind of a psycho… I relate to his beard. Because sometimes I have a beard that's similar and I like his beard. But that might be it."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Seann recently revealed that he'd love to reprise the role of Stifler. The actor explained that he'd happily to for another movie if a suitable script appears.

Asked about the possibility of making another "American Pie" film, Seann told ComicBook.com, "I don't know, I just love the character so much. We have to have a great idea, and especially these days, it has to be awesome."

"You know, comedy is tough, and they have always been tough, but you know, comedies have really changed. But I think, honestly, we have been talking about an idea. I had one and I still have one that we've literally just recently started talking about."

Seann thinks it would be fun to see Stifler in his 40s. He said, "It would be so much fun to see, I think, fun, but also really fascinating to see a guy like Stifler in his mid-forties today trying to figure things out. A guy who hasn't really changed that much, but the world has changed, you know, what would his life be like?"

