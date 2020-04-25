 
 

DJ Pauly D Shocks Internet as He Looks Totally Unrecognizable in New Photo

Seeing the photo he posts on Twitter, one person jokes, 'The government replaced Pauly D with a look alike just like how they did with Avril Lavigne and you can't tell me different.'

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - If you happened to open Twitter on Saturday, April 25, you probably saw DJ Pauly D's name trending on the social media site. For those who were wondering why, it was all because of a picture that the "Jersey Shore" star uploaded on the micro-blogging site.

In the snap, Pauly showed off his beard as he threw some seductive glances to the camera, captioning the picture with, "Quarantine beard…" However, people were shocked to see the photo as Pauly looked totally different than his usual self. Some even admitted to mistaking him to another person who was trying to dress up as him.

For instance, this one person said, "I was about to say 'hahaha this person looks like Pauly D' but it really is just Pauly D looking like someone pretending to be Pauly D." Meanwhile, another person wrote, "Idk who you are but if you don't give Pauly D his phone back." One more individual commented, "why does Pauly D look like Ronnie dressed up as Pauly D........"

"Oh my god the government killed Pauly D and cloned him!!!" someone joked, while one other quipped, "Pauly D looking like the generic create-a-wrestler on WWE video games." There was also one person who wrote, "The government replaced Pauly D with a look alike just like how they did with Avril Lavigne and you can't tell me different." On the other hand, an individual said, "I don't know who you are but you ARE NOT Pauly D."

Pauly has yet to respond to people's reaction to his new beard.

Pauly has been keeping himself busy during this quarantine period. For instance, he recently held an Instagram Live session in which he played some music to keep people hyped. In addition to that, he and Vinny Guadagnino have been set to host a new "Revenge Prank" series.

