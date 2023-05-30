 

Jennifer Hudson Defended by Designer After Alleged Gifted Bag Ended Up in Thrift Shop

Bag designer Sonique Saturday pleads with social media users to not attack the 'American Idol' alum, noting that the bag is from 2014, which was 'so long ago.'

AceShowbiz - A bag designer has spoken up after a bag allegedly gifted to Jennifer Hudson was found in a thrift store. Sonique Saturday, who designed the bag, wasn't hurt at all that the singer/actress seemingly donated the bag, complete with a handwritten note from the designer.

Sonique broke her silence on the shocking discovery in an interview with TMZ. Thinking that it's nothing serious, she even pleaded with social media users to stop attacking the EGOT winner online.

The rising black designer revealed that the bag is from 2014, which she said was "so long ago." She's not sure Jennifer "even received the bag." She said the "American Idol" alum reached out to her and wanted her to give Jennifer a bag, noting that the "Respect" star's team actually paid for the bag.

"Don't attack her, we want to be friends with her. We want to build long-lasting relationships," Sonique said in a video. She, instead, wants to use this social media moment to "leverage more small businesses to people like Jennifer Hudson... Or more black-owned businesses and female-owned businesses." She added, "So I would want to leverage that relationship and not attack."

J-Hud has ruffled some feathers after a TikTok user claimed to have found a purse that was allegedly gifted to Jennifer at a local thrift store. The bag that cheekily reads "You Fake Like This Birkin" came with a businesses card and a note addressed to the 41-year-old star.

The note read, "Ms. Jennifer Hudson, what an honor to gift you with one of my handbags. You've inspired me just as much as every other black girl.. and for that, I wanted to personally say thank you! I hope you enjoy wearing this as much as I enjoyed making it just for you."

Many felt sorry for the designer who made the bag, with one social media user commenting, "i would be so sick if i gifted a celebrity something and found out it ended up in a thrift store." Another weighed in, "So basically y'all just broke the gifters heart cuz she now knows that J Hud never saw the bag she gifted her Or even worse sent that s**t immediately to the thrift shop with all the other unwanted items that were clogging up her storage."

J-Hud has not explained how the bag ended up at the thrift shop.

