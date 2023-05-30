 

Tina Turner Was Curious About Afterlife

Tina Turner Was Curious About Afterlife
Instagram
Celebrity

The late singer's Buddhist spiritual advisor Dechen Shak-Dagsay has claimed that the musician had chosen to 'retreat' from public life for the last couple of years to 'prepare for death.'

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tina Turner was "not afraid of dying" and was "curious" about the afterlife, according to her Buddhist spiritual advisor, Tibetan Buddhist mantra musician Dechen Shak-Dagsay. In an interview, she has claimed the late music legend, who died last week at the age of 83, had chosen to "retreat" from public life for the last couple of years to "prepare for death."

Dechen told DailyMail.com, "Tina told me, 'I'm not afraid of dying.' She was curious to see what is coming. I did not see Tina for the last couple of years after she began suffering serious health problems. But I know she was not afraid of dying. In the Buddhist tradition at a certain part of your life you choose to retreat."

"This is a very important phase of your life because preparation for death is something considered the most important part of human life. We all know that death will come but most of us totally neglect it. She prepared incredibly well. She chose to retreat. She only went out a few times. She was a Buddhist practitioner and she knew that it is so important to keep all the distractions of life outside of the mind," she continued.

  Editors' Pick

Dechen "admires" Tina for preparing for her passing, and praised her for giving "everything" for her supporters throughout her career. She said, "Tina definitely believed in reincarnation. It is a pillar of our religion. Without reincarnation Buddhism does not make sense. It's all about karma. That is why I admire her for retreating for the past couple of years, preparing for her death. She gave everything she had to her fans - her voice, her love, her performances, her beauty, her grace. And she helped so many artists. Tina is not gone. Her spirit, her energy continues. And she had the freedom to prepare for that."

Dechen believes the likes of successful female artists such as Madonna, Rihanna, and Beyonce Knowles would not around today if it wasn't for Tina. She added, "They would not have been there, had there not been a Tina Turner, who went on the stage first in the male-dominated music world."

In 2020, Tina, who found fame alongside abusive partner Ike Turner before making it as a superstar on her own, claimed Buddhism had "saved" her life. She told The Times Magazine, "Buddhism saved my life. In the midst of my most difficult times, including domestic violence, I started chanting and learning about Buddhist principles. Who knows if it was predestined, but I can say for sure that chanting came to me at exactly the right time."

She added, "When I was going through some of my hardest times, perhaps it would have felt easier to give in to quick fixes, like smoking, alcohol, or drugs. Instead I chose to look inward, to tap the wellspring of my greater self. My dear friend David Bowie, who had a lifelong interest in Buddhism, used to call me a phoenix, the mythical bird who rises from the ashes."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ed Sheeran Treats People to Some Beers Ahead of His Atlanta Concert

Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Shuts Down 'Gold Digger' Accusations
Related Posts
Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'

Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'

Tina Turner Taught Mick Jagger Some of His Trademark Dance Moves

Tina Turner Taught Mick Jagger Some of His Trademark Dance Moves

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner Wanted to Be Cremated When She Died

Tina Turner Wanted to Be Cremated When She Died

Latest News
Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'
  • May 31, 2023

Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation
  • May 30, 2023

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video
  • May 30, 2023

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett
  • May 30, 2023

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts
  • May 30, 2023

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed
  • May 30, 2023

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Mark Hamill's Dad More Proud of His Appearance on Bob Hope's Special Than His 'Star Wars' Role

Mark Hamill's Dad More Proud of His Appearance on Bob Hope's Special Than His 'Star Wars' Role

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce