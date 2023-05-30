 

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's Relationship Is 'Not Serious'

According to a new report, the 'Kardashians' star and the 'Call Me by Your Name' actor have been enjoying each other's company without putting labels on their relationship.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet enjoy the current state of their relationship. According to a new report, "The Kardashians" star and the "Call Me by Your Name" actor continue to enjoy each other's company without putting labels on their relationship.

"Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom," an insider tells PEOPLE of the 25-year-old star. The insider also clarifies that their relationship is "not serious."

The new report arrived after Kylie's car was seen subtly arriving and then leaving the actor's home in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday morning, May 25. The mom of two's black Range Rover SVA was photographed arriving at her rumored beau's mansion around 10 A.M.

The vehicle, however, didn't stay for long as it was seen leaving a few minutes later with a black security Escalade behind her. It's unknown if the Kylie Cosmetics founder was actually in either car as the windows of both cars were tinted black.

Kylie and the "Little Women" star were first romantically linked in early April after the popular Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi claimed they were seeing each other. "She is getting to know him. Kylie is having fun," a source told PEOPLE last month. "After years of back and forth with [Travis Scott (II)], she just wants to date without any pressure.

Meanwhile, Travis allegedly wasn't thrilled about the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum's alleged romance with Timothee. "Although Travis understands that Kylie is free to date whoever she wants, he's not exactly ecstatic about the whole situation [with Timothee]," a source said of the "ASTROWORLD" artist, who shares two children with Kylie. "Despite his feelings, Kylie and Travis have both been very mature about their split, and are focused on co-parenting in a healthy manner."

