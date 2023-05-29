Heidi Klum Rocks Nothing but Thong Bikini in Racy Snap After Cannes Wardrobe Malfunction

Instagram Celebrity

A few days after coming close to suffering a nip-slip at 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the 'America's Got Talent' judge shares a photo of her sunbathing at a beach.

May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum has continued to leave little to the imagination. Just days after coming close to suffering a nip-slip at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the "America's Got Talent" judge heated up social media by sharing a racy snap of herself rocking nothing but a black thong bikini.

On Friday, May 26, the 49-year-old supermodel made use of Instagram to share a photo of herself going topless and baring her butt in a skimpy bikini bottom. In the posted picture, only half of her face framed with her bangs and her natural wavy blonde hair was captured.

Heidi was seemingly soaking up the sun as she sat on a beach side seat while holding a white rose and putting it in front of her mouth. Accompanying the steamy snap, she wrote in the caption, "Cap d'Antibes FR." She added several emojis, including a sun and red rose emoji, at the end.

The wife of Tom Kaulitz has also let out a similar photo on her Instagram Story. This time, however, she covered up her chest with a black bikini top. Turning her upper body part to the camera, she was kissing the white rose with closed eyes.

On Saturday, May 27, Heidi followed up the two posts with a short video. In the Instagram clip, she could be seen sitting under the sun at the same place in her previous posts. Wearing the same black bikini top and bottom, she completed her beach look with a pair of black sunglasses.

The steamy posts came just days after Heidi seemingly suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction. Attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, she hit the red carpet for the premiere of French movie "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" in a daring couture dress.

The supermodel looked stunning in a bright long yellow Zuhair Murad Couture gown with a wide cut-out on its bodice that bared her under boob, a long cape and a hip-reaching long slit on the leg. However, after she rose and dropped her arms to show off a flowing cloak on her gown, eagle-eyed fans noticed that she had a barely noticeable nip slip.

