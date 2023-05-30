 

Jessica Biel Becomes Inspiration of 'Cruel Summer' Cast to Capture 'Early 2000s' Vibes

The 'Rules of Attraction' actress executive-produces the ATX teen drama thriller anthology series and has been hailed as an inspiration by the cast members.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Biel has been credited by the cast of "Cruel Summer" with helping them capture the "early 2000s" feel. The 41-year-old actress is an executive producer on the teen drama series, and Lexi Underwood has hailed the Hollywood star for helping her to understand the era.

"It definitely helps the fact that she's an early 2000s It girl. But just being able to bounce ideas off of her and just everyone else that was around during that time - that knew what it was like being a teen during that time - it was great," Lexi, 19, told E! News.

Sadie Stanley also found Jessica to be a source of inspiration. The actress explained, "Pinterest specifically was such a crutch for me, like all the pics of Jess and all the other girls during that time. It just gave me so much inspiration to immerse myself in that time period."

Meanwhile, Olivia Holt previously revealed that she loved working with Jessica. The 25-year-old actress praised Jessica's "collaborative" approach to the show. She told Entertainment Tonight, "Jessica was so involved. She's incredible and not just as a producer, but as a human being. She was just so collaborative, and having a producer like that changes everything."

Olivia also loves the show's "female representation." The actress - who plays the part of Kate Wallis on the teen drama - told TV Guide, "Something that really drew me in was the female representation of the two female leads to the female creatives behind this project. I definitely think that we need more of that. I know that when I was a kid I didn't really see a lot of that on screen. I'm very grateful to be a part of this."

