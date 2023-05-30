 

Tom Pelphrey Becomes 'King of Swaddling' After Welcoming First Child With Kaley Cuoco

Tom Pelphrey Becomes 'King of Swaddling' After Welcoming First Child With Kaley Cuoco
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Ozark' actor and 'Big Bang Theory' actress both agree that he's very skillful with his swaddling technique after they welcomed baby Matilda earlier this year.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kaley Cuoco's partner Tom Pelphrey claims he's such a skilful dad he thinks he is "king of the swaddling." The 37-year-old "The Big Bang Theory" actress welcomed her first child, Matilda, with the "Ozark" actor, 40, on March 30, and Tom said he makes sure he does everything well when it comes to being a dad.

"I am the king of swaddling. Because if you're going to do something, do it well. When we were in the hospital, any nurse who came in, I would videotape them doing the swaddle because everyone has a slightly different technique. And I settled on one that works the best for me and I feel very good about my swaddling abilities," he told People.

Kaley said in the joint chat with the outlet when asked to reveal what has surprised her most about seeing Tom as a dad, "I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it. I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything - every diaper, he's the swaddle king. All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen.' "

Kaley added about her little girl, "She looks exactly like him. And he has a very distinct voice, so when he talks to her, she's like 360. Her head turns around, and she's like, 'I know that voice.' It's very sweet."

  Editors' Pick

Despite finding bliss as a mum, Kaley said did not consider motherhood "a goal" until she met Tom. She told Emmy magazine, "When we met, it was instantaneous. Tom came along, and something changed… as a young girl I dreamed of (being a mum), but I became involved in my career. (This is) not what I thought my life would be. I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life."

Kaley and "Ozark" actor Tom started dating in April 2022, and she told Extra it was "love at first sight."

Kaley, who was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, 35, from 2013 to 2016, and equestrian Karl Cook, 32, from 2018 to 2022, told Entertainment Tonight she hadn't felt ready with Karl to be a mum.

She added at the time of the chat, "I'm a worker bee right now - kind of my career is my focus and my husband." She noted, "But we love kids and we love animals, so we’re meant to have children."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jessica Biel Becomes Inspiration of 'Cruel Summer' Cast to Capture 'Early 2000s' Vibes

Former Chef Arrested After Breaking Into Benedict Cumberbatch's Home and Threatening His Family
Related Posts
Tom Pelphrey Feels 'Very Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby Girl With Kaley Cuoco

Tom Pelphrey Feels 'Very Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby Girl With Kaley Cuoco

Latest News
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's Relationship Is 'Not Serious'
  • May 30, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's Relationship Is 'Not Serious'

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth
  • May 30, 2023

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
  • May 30, 2023

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'
  • May 30, 2023

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss
  • May 30, 2023

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France
  • May 30, 2023

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland