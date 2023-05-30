 

Vivienne Westwood's Grave Robbed by Thieves

Vivienne Westwood's Grave Robbed by Thieves
Celebrity

Brazen robbers have reportedly targeted the final resting place of the late fashion icon, stealing a huge decorative urn from the grave situated in the east Midlands.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dame Vivienne Westwood's grave has fallen victim to robbery. The fashion pioneer, who passed away in December aged 81, was buried in the village of Tintwhistle, Derbyshire in the east Midlands where she was born and locals have been left disgusted after a decorative planter urn left at the spot has disappeared.

Florist Anja Norris, who was tasked to design and make floral attachments for Dame Vivenne's grave, had been tending it every two weeks after being asked by Dame Vivienne's family and posted about the urn going missing on social media.

She told the BBC, "It's just so disrespectful, I hope they bring it back. I can't get my head around it. The grave is very popular with people and those in the village like to visit it to pay their respects."

Anja added the "very heavy" urn would have had to have been taken by someone with a car due to its bulk. She added, "I'm quite taken aback but there is a small level of amusement as to why anyone would want to do this."

  Editors' Pick

One group of locals sharing their outrage online said on social media, "What a crime, to disturb the resting place of Vivienne... it's a beautiful memorial to her life and what she means to so many people." Another hit out, "No respect for the late Dame Vivienne nor her family. Disgusting behaviour."

The theft is believed to have taken place in the past two weeks, but the police have yet to be contacted.

After being born in Tintwhistle, Dame Vivienne moved to London in the 1950s and became one of Britain's most iconic fashion designers.

A memorial service was held for Dame Vivienne in Southwark Cathedral, south London, in February that saw A-listers from the worlds of fashion and film gather to pay their respects while wearing Dame Vivienne-inspired outfits.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kesha Admits She May Have Exaggerated Story About Sleeping With Female Ghost

Tina Turner Taught Mick Jagger Some of His Trademark Dance Moves
Related Posts
Vivienne Westwood Gave Control of Business Empire to Close Pal and Third Husband Before Her Death

Vivienne Westwood Gave Control of Business Empire to Close Pal and Third Husband Before Her Death

Latest News
'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth
  • May 30, 2023

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
  • May 30, 2023

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'
  • May 30, 2023

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss
  • May 30, 2023

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France
  • May 30, 2023

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'
  • May 30, 2023

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland