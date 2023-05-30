 

Kesha Admits She May Have Exaggerated Story About Sleeping With Female Ghost

The 'Die Young' singer backtracks on her previous remarks about sleeping with a female ghost, admitting she 'may have elaborated' her encounter with the poltergeist.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kesha claims she "may have elaborated" her hint she once slept with a female ghost. The 36-year-old "Blah Blah Blah" singer, previously known as Ke$ha, stated during a 2012 appearance on "Conan" she went to "the bone zone" with a spirit, but has now said she was only touched by the poltergeist.

"I may have elaborated? It was more that I suddenly felt I had been touched on my leg, and I woke up and there was a spirit woman at the end of my bed," Kesha told the Daily Telegraph when asked about the claim.

But Kesha insists she does believe in aliens. At 24, she said she saw "little balls of fire" in the sky she thought may have been UFOs.

And during the pandemic she launched a podcast talking to people who had experienced paranormal activity, including celebrity medium Tyler Henry. Kesha added, "He told me things about my family lineage that nobody knew."

She also said about her ghost-hunting TV show "Conjuring Kesha", "I mean, I saw my cameraman get scratched. That was mind-bending." The singer added that, when she was growing up in Nashville, everyone she knew believed in "this kind of Judeo-Christian God."

Despite her household not being spiritual, she said about always being "fascinated" by religion, "I've been searching for something ever since I was little. I was always going to churches, I had my first kiss outside of one… religion has always been a driving force in my life."

Kesha previously told E! News' Daily Pop about her ghost encounter, "I was in Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, and I had something wake me up while I was in bed with my boyfriend at the time, and it was a touch down the body."

"I woke up and looked at the end of the bed and there was an apparition of a woman. So, full disclosure, I never actually slept with a ghost. But she did wake me up in a very sensual way."

