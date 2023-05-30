Tina Turner Wanted to Be Cremated When She Died

Instagram Celebrity

Following rumor that the late Queen of Rock and Roll will be laid to rest in a private service, her former assistant claims it was indeed her wish to have a small affair for her funeral.

May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tina Turner's wish was to be cremated and have a small, private funeral. According to Eddy Hampton "Armani", who was Tina's personal assistant for more than 20 years, the "What's Love Got to Do With It" singer, whose passing aged 83 from "natural causes" after years of health woes was confirmed on May 24, was reportedly not keen on having a big final farewell.

"She did not want a big public funeral. She wanted to be cremated and I expect it to be a small, very private affair. I am sure there will be some kind of memorial concert and tribute later. It will be for her very close friends in Switzerland, and her manager. It will not be a big family occasion," he told the Daily Mirror.

Eddy, 65, kept in touch with Tina after she settled in Switzerland, where she died at her $76 million compound with her second husband Erwin Bach, 67, by her side. Tina's former PA supported her through her abusive marriage to Ike Turner until she found happiness with Erwin.

Along with years of abuse from Ike, "Private Dancer" singer Tina was devastated when her two sons died. Raymond took his own life, aged 59, in 2018 while Ronnie died in 2022, aged 62, from cancer. She adopted Ike's two sons, Ike Jr. and Michael, but had little contact after her move to Switzerland.

Eddy added Tina had "left the past behind" after the loss of her two sons. A spokesperson for Tina, born Anna Mae Bullock and dubbed the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," has confirmed to The Sun, "There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family."

Her decades of health issues included a stroke, PTSD from her abusive marriage to her former music partner Ike, as well as long-standing kidney issues that led to Erwin donating one of his kidneys to her to save her life in 2017. One of her representatives said after her death she had suffered a "long illness."

Tina's private funeral will mean the flood of fans who have gathered outside her 10-building estate on the northern shores of Lake Zurich won't be attending.

Tennessee-born Tina gave up her US citizenship 10 years ago to become Swiss, moving there in 2013 three months after marrying Erwin.

