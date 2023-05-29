 

Kelly Clarkson Cites Family as Reason Why She Moves Her Show From Los Angeles to New York

The 'My Life Would Suck Without You' hitmaker wants to be closer to her family as she is sharing custody of her children with former husband Brandon Blackstock after divorce.

  May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson is bringing her talk show to New York City. The "Because of You" hitmaker is moving "The Kelly Clarkson Show" - which has run out of the Universal City lot in Tinseltown since its 2019 debut - to the Big Apple from Los Angeles to be closer to her family in North Carolina.

"I talked to them because I was like, 'Guys, I need you to know what's happening. It's either I'm not going to be able to continue the show or I gotta go East Coast," the 41-year-old singer told TalkShopLive.

Kelly - who is mother to eight-year-old River Rose and seven-year-old Remington with her ex Brandon Blackstock, 46 - admitted that during the height of the pandemic "being isolated and so far from your family… that's not good for anyone."

"My family is East Coast, they're North Carolina based. So it was one of those things where I just had to," Kelly said, adding that there were "a lot of personal things going on, too."

The first ever "American Idol" winner emphasized the importance of her family's getting a much "needed fresh start" as she praised the chat show's network NBC for being accommodating for their transfer to Radio City Music Hall.

Recounting their conversation, Kelly said, " 'I know we can't do this from my ranch so any chance we could do it in New York? It's at least closer to my family.' That was really the main reason."

Recently, the "mine" hitmaker labelled allegations of bullying from senior production on her eponymous daytime show "unacceptable" - and denied knowing about them - after an investigation by Rolling Stone claimed there was a toxic on-set culture.

Kelly wrote on Instagram, "In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right. I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable."

"I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As we prepare for a move to the east coast, I am more committed than ever to not only ensure that our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."

