Trent Reznor Confirmed Working on Score for New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie

The Nine Inch Nail star is teaming up with Oscar winner Atticus Ross to record soundtrack for the upcoming adaptation of the beloved New York City turtle vigilantes.

May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tony Hawk reveals Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are doing the score for the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie. The 55-year skateboarding legend let it slip about the Oscar winning duo putting together the soundtrack to the new adaption of the beloved childhood classic franchise - which centres on about crime fighting turtle brothers - when talking about his cover of Nine Inch Nail's 1992 song, "Wish" that featured Trent and Atticus.

"Him and Atticus were working on 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' […] When I went there, they were working on the soundtrack to that movie that [co-writer, producer, and Bebop voice actor] Seth [Rogen] told us about," he said on his podcast "Hawk vs Wolf" to his co-host Jason Ellis.

The flick's director Jeff Rowe confirmed the speculation on Twitter and admitted he didn't possess "the vocabulary" to do the musical pair's work justice. Jeff said, "Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING. Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn't know existed. I don't have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much."

Tony's cover - which also included the musical talent of The Dillinger Escape Plan's Ben Weinman, The Bronx's Brad Mager, and Every Time I Die's Ryan Leger - was always something the organiser, the Fairmounts' frontman Mikey Hawdon "wanted" to do.

He said in the description, "I also knew that if we ever did, the lineup would have to be just right. I couldn't be happier with the passion and energy that this crew brought and delivered. Much love to all involved."

