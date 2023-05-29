 

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks
The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker is tired of trolls so she launches into a foul-mouthed tirade against anyone who always finds fault with her boyish and feminine appearances.

  May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has slammed the "idiots" who criticised her "boyish" looks early on in her career. The 21-year-old pop star was initially famous for sporting dark hair and oversized hoodies in her early singles such as "bad guy" but has later adopted a more feminine look in recent years and took to social media on Saturday, May 27 to claim she was "obliterated" by "fools" for her tomboy styles before being accused of being a "sellout" when she changed things up.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did and constantly being told I'd be hotter if I acted like a woman," she wrote on Instagram.

"And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or flirting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.. and 'what happened to her' oMg iT's nOt thE sAmE biLlie she's just like the rest bla blah. [Y]ou guys are true idiots. LOL I can be BOTH you f****** bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST! ,)))) (sic)."

The "Happier Than Ever" songstress - who recently split from the Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford after less than a year of dating - went on to add that women can be "multifaceted" and insisted that "femininity does not equal weakness" as she declared her trolls to be "women hating weirdos."

She said, "FUN FACT! Did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things. Also that femininity does not equal weakness??!!!! Omg?! Insane right? Who knew?? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times. Suck my absolute c*** and balls you women hating a**weirdos!"

