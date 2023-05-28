Sharon Stone Applauds Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd for Their Roles on 'The Idol' Amid Backlash

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone has applauded Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd for their performances on "The Idol". The "Basic Instinct" actress sang praises for the two amid the show's nudity controversy.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 65-year-old wrote, "I just watched the first two episodes of @theidol @lilyrose_depp and Abel (@theweeknd) r so sure footed." She later sent a compliment to the show's director and co-creator, Sam Levinson, for addressing "the root of crisis (sic) in entertainment; Which comes first the brilliance or the heartache?"

Sharon made the post after Lily-Rose revealed that her character on "The Idol" is partly inspired by the former's role in "Basic Instinct". She told Entertainment Tonight, "We actually drew from a lot of other influences that are not pop stars."

"We thought a lot about Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct' and the Gene Tierneys and Lauren Bacalls," the daughter of Johnny Depp continued. "All of these women that were very inspiring to me for the role."

Meanwhile, at the Cannes Film Festival, Lily-Rose defended her portrayal of the wannabe singer character Jocelyn on the HBO show. "Jocelyn is a born and bred performer - and I think that extends to every aspect of her life, not just her professional life. The way that she dresses, for example, is her trying to tell you something all the time... or express herself in some kind of way," she stated.

"I also think that the occasional bareness of the character physically mirrors the bareness that we get to see emotionally in her," the 24-year-old further elaborated. "I was given the privilege of being really involved in the creation of this character and the ins and outs of how she expresses herself."

