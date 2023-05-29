 

Sydney Sweeney's Superhero-Loving Family Thrilled by Her 'Madame Webb' Casting

The 'Euphoria' actress is excited to share screen with 'powerhouse' female stars like Dakota Johnson in the upcoming Marvel superhero comic book adaptation.

  • May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney enjoyed working with a "powerhouse of badass females" on "Madame Web". The 25-year-old actress will portray Julia Carpenter in the upcoming superhero movie and relished starring with females such as Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor in S. J. Clarkson's film.

"I couldn't be more excited. I can't wait to be able to talk about it. I can't wait to be able to be next to the girls that I filmed with - Dakota and Isabela, and Celeste. We had so much fun together. And I'm really excited that it's just gonna be a powerhouse of badass females for the world to see,' Sydney said to Total Film magazine.

Sydney was just 10 when the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) launched with "Iron Man" in 2008 and she quipped that comic book movies have been part of her life for longer than she can remember.

The "Euphoria" star explained, "Superheroes have been my entire life! Those (films) are all my parents ever wanted to go see. I think I've seen The Avengers probably 20, 30-plus times. My family, they love (them)... I could not have made them happier choosing to do that project."

Dakota will play the title role in the Spider-Man universe film and previously explained how she wanted to bring "heart" to the picture. In an interview with Collider, she said, "I guess having experience on all tiers of films I can bring maybe some stuff from the little movies to the big movies that I want to see in them, you know? I really love seeing large-scale films that still have heart in them."

  • May 30, 2023

  • May 30, 2023

  • May 30, 2023

  • May 30, 2023

  • May 30, 2023

  • May 30, 2023

Movie

