 

Jeffrey Wright Open to Returning to James Bond Despite Being Killed Off in 'No Time to Die'

The actor who played Daniel Craig's onscreen friend Felix Leiter in three of the 007 movie installments would consider reprising his role following his last entry in 'No Time to Die'.

  • May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeffrey Wright is willing to consider returning to James Bond. The 57-year-old actor has taken on the role of 007's friend Felix Leiter in three of the spy movies and is open to returning again despite being killed in the 2021 flick "No Time to Die".

"Yeah. Or if there's a 'ghost of Felix Leiter' moment, then I'll certainly consider doing that. But at the same time, I had a great run on those films, together with Daniel (Craig), Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson and I'm very happy to let that be," Jeffrey told Deadline when asked if he would come back for a Bond reboot.

The "Westworld" star added, "I'd never expected to be a part of that franchise. I was an enormous geeky fan of the Bond films as a kid, as many of us were. I'm completely satisfied with what we did there. I'm happy to move on and let someone else be part of it."

Jeffrey has reunited with director Wes Anderson on the new movie "Asteroid City" and hailed the acclaimed filmmaker's "unique" approach behind the camera. The actor explained, "He has a very vivid vision for his films, clearly, and he asks a group of actors to come together that he believes can help him realise that vision."

"Because he has such a specific and personal signature, we all understand what he's doing – and if we don't, then we're in the wrong place. We understand that we are there to be in service to him and to his ideas and his framework. I find that to be gratifying. Wes is unique. So, I seriously enjoy working with him because of his specificity and also because I think his films are genuine."

