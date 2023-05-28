Jane Fonda Admits She Was 'in Love' With Robert Redford Although He 'Has an Issue With Women'

Cover Images/Famous/ACE PICTURES Celebrity

The 85-year-old actress, who has starred opposite Robert in four films, also reveals that her 'Our Souls at Night' co-star 'did not like to kiss.'

AceShowbiz - Jane Fonda wasn't holding back when talking about working with Robert Redford. When sharing her story during a sit-down conversation at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the "Grace and Frankie" actress admitted that she was in love with her "Our Souls at Night" co-star although he "has an issue with women."

The 85-year-old, who has starred opposite Robert in four films, first said on Friday, May 26, "He did not like to kiss." She added, according to Deadline, "I never said anything to him about it. And he's always in a bad mood, and I always thought it was my fault. He's a very good person. He just has an issue with women."

Regardless, Fonda noted that she was "in love with him" during three of the four movies they made together. "I had a really good time," she added, despite believing his bad mood was her fault.

However, everything was different when they filmed Netflix's 2017 romantic drama, which saw the two play a widow and widower who spark a deep connection. "he last movie I made with him was six years ago [Our Souls at Night]. What was I, about 80 years old, or something like that," she said.

"And I finally knew I had grown up because when he'd come on to the set three hours late in a bad mood, I knew it wasn't my fault," she further elaborated. "We always had a good time. He's a very good person."

