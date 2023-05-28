Halle Bailey Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans After She's Spotted Kissing DDG in New Video

Cover Images/KOI SOJER Celebrity

While fans are happy to see the Chloe x Halle member getting back together with the rapper, others are not impressed and they voice their disappointment in her social media post.

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey has completely shut down breakup rumors surrounding him and DDG but not everyone was happy with it. While some fans were happy to see her kissing the "Moonwalking in Calabasas" rapper in a new video, others expressed their disappointment.

In the TikTok video, which was soundtracked by a remix of Beyonce Knowles saying "I am on to see my husband," Halle was seen leaping up and down with glee as she ran up to her beau. The clip then ended with the two sharing sweet kisses.

Many have since reacted to the post, with one writing, "NOOOOOO HALLEEEE." Another echoed, "no ma'am." Someone else chimed in, "halle... girl," while one individual added," oh that's not..."

Some people, however, were happy for the couple. "The rumors were fakeeee nice be happy girl," one user replied, with another writing, "The rumors were fakeeee nice be happy girl."

DDG sparked speculation that he broke up with Halle in February. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that they unfollowed each other on Instagram and he deleted her pictures from his page. Moreover, the emcee vented on Twitter, "All these girls the same. Ain't no wayy," adding a crying emoji.

However, hours later Halle and DDG have re-followed each other. Slamming "gullible" social media users for believing everything what is said on the Internet, the YouTuber wrote, "nobody cheated on nobody btw." Downplaying his previous tweets that sparked the breakup speculation, he also penned, "Don't take my tweets too serious."

Halle, for her part, has opened up about being in love with DDG. She told British Vogue, "Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively."

