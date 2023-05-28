 

Brittany Cartwright Sets Record Straight on Her New Slimmed-Down Figure Amid Ozempic Accusations

The 'Vanderpump Rules' alum, who previously divulged that she partnered up with Jenny Craig to lose weight, offers a clarification about her look in her latest Instagram post.

  • May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brittany Cartwright has been accused of taking Ozempic for her look in her latest Instagram post. However, the "Vanderpump Rules" refused to stay silent so she didn't waste time to set the record straight.

In the photo dump, there was one mirror selfie that showed Brittany's full body. The reality star appeared to have a slimmed-down figure as she wore a black T-shirt and shorts, which she paired with white sneakers.

Many have since commented on the photo, with one writing, "Omg ozempic." Another person then replied, "totally ozempic." A third, meanwhile, chimed in, "I'm thinking it's photoshop."

Catching wind of the replies, Brittany clarified, "It's actually the .5 zoom on the iPhone camera lol."

Back in April 2022, Brittany told E! News that she had shed nearly 28 pounds in the four months prior. "As of today, I've lost 27.6 pounds since January," she told the outlet at the time.

The TV personality divulged that she partnered up with Jenny Craig to lose weight after she gave birth to son Cruz Michael Cauchi, her first child with husband Jax Taylor. "It has really, really, really worked for me," she said of the company's "Max Up" program.

"and it's been very easy to follow," she went on sharing. "Just an amazing plan. You have a coach that talks to you and helps keep you motivated."

Brittany later noted that she hopes her journey will "help other women realize it's okay to take your time," especially those who've recently become mothers. She further elaborated, "Every single woman is not gonna bounce right back after they have a baby and I think there's just too much pressure. I felt it big time."

