 

Phoebe Bridgers Puts Fans on Blast for Bullying Her While She Was on Her Way to Father's Funeral

Phoebe Bridgers Puts Fans on Blast for Bullying Her While She Was on Her Way to Father's Funeral
Cover Images/Media Punch
Celebrity

The 'Scott Stree' singer previously confirmed her dad's passing in early January by sharing a throwback photo of herself with pink hair smiling next to her late father.

  • Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Bridgers isn't here for fake fans. When speaking to Them in an interview with Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, the "Scott Street" songstress slammed those who bullied her while she was on her way to her father Tony's funeral.

"I'm coming from a place of literally - I'm feeling it in my body as I'm saying, but - people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, f**king bullied me at the airport on the way to my father's funeral this year," the 28-year-old shared. She, however, didn't elaborate the situation further.

Phoebe confirmed her dad's passing in early January. At that time, she shared a throwback photo of herself with pink hair smiling next to her late father. In the caption, she penned, "rest in peace dad."

  Editors' Pick

Phoebe, who has yet to reveal details regarding her father's death, has previously gotten candid about their complicated relationship over the years. When sitting down with GQ in 2019, she said her dad was a scenic carpenter who had a "drug thing."

Phoebe also opened up about her paternal relationship in one of her songs, "Kyoto", in which she sings about her frustrations with him and her uncertainty about whether or not she will eventually forgive him for his past actions.

"You called me from a payphone/ They still got payphones/ It cost a dollar a minute/ To tell me you're getting sober/ And you wrote me a letter/ But I don't have to read it," the Grammy-nominated artist sings in the opening verse. "I don't forgive you/ But please don't hold me to it/ Born under Scorpio skies/ I wanted to see the world/ Through your eyes until it happened."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gwyneth Paltrow Awarded $1 After Winning Ski Crash Lawsuit

Flo Rida Speaks Out After Son Suffers Serious Injury Following 'Tragic' Five-Stories Fall

Latest News
Offset Responds to Ex-Label Quality Control's Case Dismissal Request, Cites ‘Wrongful Interference
  • Mar 31, 2023

Offset Responds to Ex-Label Quality Control's Case Dismissal Request, Cites ‘Wrongful Interference

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seen 'Openly Kissing' Amid Dating Rumors
  • Mar 31, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seen 'Openly Kissing' Amid Dating Rumors

LFO's Brad Fischetti Struggles to Process Ex-Bandmate Brian 'Brizz' Gillis' 'Tragic' Death
  • Mar 31, 2023

LFO's Brad Fischetti Struggles to Process Ex-Bandmate Brian 'Brizz' Gillis' 'Tragic' Death

Donald Trump Indicted for Hush Money by NY Grand Jury
  • Mar 31, 2023

Donald Trump Indicted for Hush Money by NY Grand Jury

Former 'Bachelorette' Star Joshua Tylerbest Arrested on Possession of Child Pornography Charges
  • Mar 31, 2023

Former 'Bachelorette' Star Joshua Tylerbest Arrested on Possession of Child Pornography Charges

Gwyneth Paltrow Awarded $1 After Winning Ski Crash Lawsuit
  • Mar 31, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Awarded $1 After Winning Ski Crash Lawsuit

Most Read
'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy
Celebrity

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'

Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Leonardo DiCaprio and 'White Lotus' Actress Simona Tabasco Attend Luxury Car Party in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio and 'White Lotus' Actress Simona Tabasco Attend Luxury Car Party in NYC

Latto Blasted for Her Lyrics That Seemingly Confirm Her Romance With 21 Savage

Latto Blasted for Her Lyrics That Seemingly Confirm Her Romance With 21 Savage

Jake Paul Caught Kissing Olympic Speed Skater Jutta Leerdam Three Months After Julia Rose Split

Jake Paul Caught Kissing Olympic Speed Skater Jutta Leerdam Three Months After Julia Rose Split

Joshua Bassett Clowned for Posting Thirst Trap Following Recent Controversial Baptism

Joshua Bassett Clowned for Posting Thirst Trap Following Recent Controversial Baptism

Mike Myers Slams Claim He Got Radio DJ Fired for Making Eye Contact

Mike Myers Slams Claim He Got Radio DJ Fired for Making Eye Contact

Details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundations Leaked Online

Details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundations Leaked Online