Phoebe Bridgers Puts Fans on Blast for Bullying Her While She Was on Her Way to Father's Funeral

The 'Scott Stree' singer previously confirmed her dad's passing in early January by sharing a throwback photo of herself with pink hair smiling next to her late father.

Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Bridgers isn't here for fake fans. When speaking to Them in an interview with Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, the "Scott Street" songstress slammed those who bullied her while she was on her way to her father Tony's funeral.

"I'm coming from a place of literally - I'm feeling it in my body as I'm saying, but - people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, f**king bullied me at the airport on the way to my father's funeral this year," the 28-year-old shared. She, however, didn't elaborate the situation further.

Phoebe confirmed her dad's passing in early January. At that time, she shared a throwback photo of herself with pink hair smiling next to her late father. In the caption, she penned, "rest in peace dad."

Phoebe, who has yet to reveal details regarding her father's death, has previously gotten candid about their complicated relationship over the years. When sitting down with GQ in 2019, she said her dad was a scenic carpenter who had a "drug thing."

Phoebe also opened up about her paternal relationship in one of her songs, "Kyoto", in which she sings about her frustrations with him and her uncertainty about whether or not she will eventually forgive him for his past actions.

"You called me from a payphone/ They still got payphones/ It cost a dollar a minute/ To tell me you're getting sober/ And you wrote me a letter/ But I don't have to read it," the Grammy-nominated artist sings in the opening verse. "I don't forgive you/ But please don't hold me to it/ Born under Scorpio skies/ I wanted to see the world/ Through your eyes until it happened."

