Megan Thee Stallion Gets Warm Houston Welcome From 1501 Certified and Carl Crawford Amid Legal War
Last month, 1501 Certified Entertainment and the former professional baseball player issued an apology to the 'Hot Girl Summer' raptress following their years-long feud.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion's estranged record label has been giving different tunes these days after being at odds with the raptress. The "Hot Girl Summer" femcee received a warm Houston welcome from 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford amid their legal battle.

On Wednesday, March 29, Carl showed some support to the Houston hottie ahead of her return to her hometown for a performance. In a statement he posted on Instagram, he wrote, "HEY HOUSTON! This Friday, 3/31/2023, the Queen of the Hotties and one of the most iconic female artists of our time will be touching down. We want the entire Community of Texas to help 1501 Certified Entertainment welcome Queen of the Hotties, Megan Thee Stallion, back to the City of Houston."

"She will be headlining the AT&T Block Party as part of the amazing 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Park," Carl added. The former baseball player went on saying, "IF YOU THINK YOU SAW MEG PERFORM BEFORE, THINK AGAIN! Wait till you see her tear down the stage on Friday as she's gearing up for this New ALBUM, New WORLD TOUR, and New MOTION!"

Carl further noted, "We look forward to continuing to support our 1501 artist, Megan Thee Stallion, in all of her future endeavors." The statement further read, "The 1501 staff is dedicated to a successful and exciting launch of this new project! We would like all of our 1501 supporters to join us in fully welcoming Megan Thee Stallion back home, to Texas!"

Last month, Carl issued an apology to Meg. "Me and Megan, we haven't talked since 2019," he told TMZ. "We've been going through, I guess, what you guys see online and it's unfortunate because I never wanted to have a situation where I was, you know, going back and forth with her on the internet."

Carl went on to blame social media as saying, "I never had any problems with Megan Thee Stallion. It's just the social media stuff, it turned really, really sour. You take this social media part out of it, we don't have a problem." He added, "I'm done with that."

Meg and Carl have been at odds since late 2019 when the "Traumazine" artist signed a management deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation, apparently without the knowledge of 1501. Months later, she filed a lawsuit against 1501 accusing the Houston-based label of blocking her from releasing music and refusing to renegotiate her contract, the terms of which Roc Nation had raised red flags about.

Meg later filed another lawsuit against 1501 in February 2022 asking a judge to declare that her 2021 project "Something for Thee Hotties" qualifies as an album and therefore counts toward fulfilling her contract. The label countersued the following month, with Carl calling the project a "bulls**t a** mixtape."

Following the release of her sophomore album "Traumazine" in August last year, Meg amended her lawsuit to seek $1 million in damages while claiming her aforementioned project had successfully satisfied her contract with 1501, granting her exit.

