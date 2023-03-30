Ryan Coogler Developing 'X-Files' Reboot With Diverse Cast

FOX TV

Series creator Chris Carter reveals that the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' director is working on a remake of the iconic mystery series, which ran for 11 seasons on FOX.

AceShowbiz - "The X-Files" is going to be rebooted, according to creator Chris Carter. Carter claimed that writer/director Ryan Coogler is developing a remake of the iconic mystery series but with a diverse cast this time.

Speaking on Gloria Macarenko's CBC radio show "On the Coast With Gloria Macarenko", Carter revealed that the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director will reimagine Dana Scully, Fox Mulder, Walter Skinner and the rest of "The X-Files" characters. Carter also spilled that the effort was already in progress.

"Actually there's a - I just spoke to a young man Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount the 'X-Files' with a diverse cast," Carter shared. "So, he's got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory."

Meanwhile, a representative for "The X-Files" producer 20th Television revealed to TheWrap "there is nothing to confirm at this stage."

This isn't the first time Carter hinted that "The X-Files" is going to be rebooted. Back in August 2020, Carter teased an animated adaptation of the series. The potential series, which was titled "The X-Files: Albuquerque", received a script commitment from FOX, though the network has yet to greenlight the remake.

Meanwhile, star David Duchovny previously appeared to be reluctant to be involved in a potential reboot of the sci-fi series. "For me, it was always there's no show unless it's Chris and [Gillian Anderson], so I don't know," Duchovny told ComicBook.com back in December. "Personally, for me, the 'X-Files' that I'm involved is consists of Chris Carter, myself, and Gillian, so I haven't spent time trying to think about a different version of that, and I don't know that I will."

Starring Duchovny and Anderson as (FBI) Special Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, "The X-Files" first premiered September 10, 1993 and ran for 9 seasons until May 2002 on FOX. The show was revived for a short tenth season in 2016 with 10-episode season 11 premiering in 2018. In addition to Duchovny, the cast members included Mitch Pileggi, William B. Davis, Robert Patrick, Tom Braidwood, Bryan Cranston, James Pickens Jr. and Seth Green.

