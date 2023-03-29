 

'House of the Dragon' Will Reportedly Get Shorter Season 2

According to a new report, the prequel series of HBO's hit series 'Game of Thrones' will return with eight new episodes for its sophomore season, two episodes fewer than season 1.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" reportedly will be shorter than the first season. According to a new report, the hit HBO series will return with eight new episodes for its sophomore season, two episodes fewer than season 1.

Deadline reports that the shorter season is a story-driven decision that will allow HBO to create a long-term plan for the series instead of working season by season. It's also said the network is planning to greenlight a season 3, with an eye already on an even further-off season 4.

As to when season 2 will arrive, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys previously revealed that the sophomore season of "Game of Thrones" prequel will not likely to air until 2024. "We're just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns," Casey said soon after season 1 finale aired back in October 2022. "It's not to be coy or secretive, but you don't want to say it's going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it. Don't expect it in 2023."

Showrunner Ryan Condal additionally teased that the show would no longer skip around in the history of Westeros or recast main characters. "I will say, as a reward to our wonderful audience for following us through all the time jumps and recasts, they are done," the executive producer revealed. "We tell the story in real time from here forward."

Centering on House Targaryen, "House of the Dragon" is set 172 years before the events of "Game of Thrones". The first season of "House of the Dragon" ended when Rhaenyra gave birth to a stillborn daughter. She was getting crowned queen when she learned that her middle son, Lucerys, had been killed by Aemond Targaryen and his dragon.

It stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint and Eve Best. Also among the cast members are Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

