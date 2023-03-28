Chilli Hails Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence as 'the Best' for Her

Instagram Celebrity

The TLC member is very content with her life as she has been dating the former 'Boy Meets World' actor since late 2022 following his split from Cheryl Burke.

AceShowbiz - Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is full of joy in her new relationship with Matthew Lawrence. The 52-year-old pop star - who is famous as a member of girl group TLC - entered a relationship with former "Boy Meets World" actor Matthew, 43, in late 2022 following his divorce from Cheryl Burke and hailed her new partner as "the best."

"I am so happy. I don't even know what to do with myself. He's the best. For me, anyway. He's the best," she told ExtraTV.

Earlier this month, Matthew - who has no children with his ex-wife and former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl - explained that he and Chilli are planning to start a family together because his life is in "full bloom" right now.

Asked about the idea of having children, he told Entertainment Tonight, "That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do. My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She's really, really special."

Shortly after his revelation, Cheryl admitted she was "not surprised" that her ex-husband wanted to start a family with his new partner even though that was never on the cards when they were married.

Speaking on "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison", she said, "He comes from a huge family and there were definitely conversations but I always had said, 'As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn't something I can talk about at the moment.' But yes, there were discussions about freezing my eggs. I really, truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chili. I think that's amazing. I think he's wanted that."

