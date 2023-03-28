Angelina Jolie Enjoys Three-Hour Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

Cover Images/Facebook/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The 'Eternals' actor appears to have a great time chatting away with the 44-year-old British environmentalist during lunch at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California.

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has sparked romance rumors anew with billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild. The Oscar-winning actress appears to have found a great chatting buddy as she enjoyed a lunch date with the 44-year-old hunk.

Angie was reported spending three whole hours chatting away with the British environmentalist while on a lunch outing at Nobu in Malibu, California on Thursday, March 23. The pair were seen smiling as they left the establishment.

As seen in photos obtained by Page Six, the two appeared to be in good spirits. They continued to have light conversation as they walked to their cars, before parting ways. They were seen smiling to each other, with David waving his hand before they left separately.

During the outing, Angie rocked a chic black dress with cutouts that showed off her midsection. She wore matching black heels and sunglasses, while holding what appeared to be a black coat and carrying a white bag over her shoulder.

As for David, he was dressed in smart casual attire that included a pair of navy blue sacks, a gray shirt, dark jacket, black loafers and funky, striped socks. He also sported his reading glasses and put his hands in his pockets.

It is unclear if they were out to discuss business or pleasure, but Angie and David seemingly bond over their interests in activism. The 47-year-old actress worked with refugees for 20 years as a special envoy to the United Nations. Though she left her post in December 2022, she vowed at the time, "I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people."

Meanwhile, David is an advocate for environmentalism and has worked as an ambassador for the Hyundai IONIQ, the first automobile built from the ground up and specifically available as a hybrid or electric-powered car. Per his Instagram bio, he also wants to "warn and inform people about global warming."

