 

Nicolas Cage Would Love to Reprise His Dracula Role If 'Renfield' Gets Sequel

The 'Ghost Rider' actor is keen to reprise his role as the iconic vampire if the Universal monster movie fronted by Nicholas Hoult gets a follow-up story.

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicolas Cage is open to returning as Dracula for a "Renfield" sequel. The 59-year-old actor relished putting his own spin on Bram Stoker's iconic vampire creation for the new movie while the movie has also given him a chance to work with Nicholas Hoult again after first teaming up on "The Weather Man".

"If there's room for it. I mean, I'm happy with the time that I had to play Dracula for Universal in this film, and I'm very happy I got to support Nic. I've been wanting to work with him for a while again. You know, I enjoyed our time on 'The Weather Man'. I think it plays beautifully. I think what he brought to this character is totally brand new, and I'm very happy to be a part of that," he told Collider when asked if he'd return for a follow up.

However, Cage described the opportunity to take on such a legendary role as a once in a lifetime offer. He made the point while noting he "wasn't intimidated" by working on what director Chris McKay referred to as a direct sequel to 1931's "Dracula".

He said, "Well, I think that whenever - ;Whenever?' I mean, that sounds ridiculous. When do you get a phone call from Universal saying, 'We want you to play Dracula?' That's never gonna happen again. It's like every, maybe, 100 years? I wasn't intimidated by it because my Dracula's - you know, I'm sure Bela Lugosi's great in the role and he launched a billion viewers, but he wasn't my Dracula."

"My Dracula was Christopher Lee in the Hammer Horror films. So I thought, 'what can I do, and contribute, and bring my own special sauce?' So I wasn't challenged by being asked to be the Dracula that we've seen so many times before. I thought there was something I could bring to it."

