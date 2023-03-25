Millie Bobby Brown to Release Debut Novel Inspired by Grandma's WWII Story in September

Cover Images/Darla Khazei Celebrity

When making the announcement, the 'Stranger Things' actress reveals that 'writing Nineteen Steps has been a really special project' for her since it was inspired by her own family history.

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown hyped up the anticipation for her debut novel by unveiling its release date. Making the announcement via social media, the "Stranger Things" actress expressed her excitement over the special project and revealed it was inspired by her grandmother's WWII story.

On Friday, March 24, the 19-year-old actress unleashed an Instagram video in which she spilled when her novel will be out. In the lengthy caption accompanying the clip, she dished, "I'm thrilled to be announcing my debut novel, Nineteen Steps, which will be publishing on 12th September 2023."

The "Enola Holmes 2" star went on to share what to expect from her novel. "Nineteen Steps is a historical novel about an amazing, courageous 18-year-old woman called Nellie Morris, who lives with her family in Bethnal Green, in London's East End, while the second world war rages on around them," she explained.

Treating her followers to a brief synopsis of the novel, Millie continued, "When a tragic accident occurs during an air raid one night, the consequences are catastrophic - and life will never be the same again for Nellie."

On the writing of the novel itself, she admitted, "Writing Nineteen Steps has been a really special project for me. The story is inspired by true events and my own family history." She added, "I really hope you will find the true spirit of love and strength in Nineteen Steps, and I can't wait to share it with you."

In addition to her Instagram announcement, Millie has released a statement about her novel via publisher William Morrow. "Inspired by my Nanny Ruth, this book is very personal and close to my heart," she spilled. "I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I'm honored to keep her story alive."

William Morrow itself teased that Millie's novel is an "epic story of love, loss and secrets." It detailed, "Nellie becomes enchanted with the idea of a broader world. Just when Nellie begins to embrace an exciting new life with Ray, a terrible incident occurs during an air raid one evening, and the consequences are catastrophic."

"As the truth about that night is revealed, Nellie's world is torn apart. When it seems all hope is lost, Nellie finds that, against all odds, love and happiness can triumph," the publisher, which was an imprint of HarperCollins, further added.

