Olivia Wilde's Net Worth Revealed Amid Claims Jason Sudeikis Puts Her in 'Debt' in Custody Battle

In the meantime, the 'Don't Worry Darling' director scores a legal victory in the child custody battle as a judge announces that she's rejecting her ex-fiance's request to have the case moved to New York.

Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde is still worth a pretty penny. The "Don't Worry Darling" director's net worth is unveiled after her legal team claimed that Jason Sudeikis is trying to "litigate her into debt" in their ongoing custody battle over their two children.

According to legal docs obtained by the Daily Mail, the 39-year-old actress/filmmaker is worth more than $10 million. In a declaration filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, March 23, the star said she has $645,187 in bank accounts, $3,902,689 in stocks and bonds and $6,021,860 in real estate and other property, totaling in $10,569,736.

Per the outlet, the declaration stated that Olivia has a monthly income of $71,667. However, she reportedly spends $107,000 a month, including nearly $4,000 on laundry and cleaning, a mortgage of more than $58,000 and $6,500 on basic utilities.

In response to the docs leaking, a rep for Olivia told E! News in a statement, "The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption." The spokesperson added, "This private family matter, involving young children, has continued to be a tabloid fixture and the press coverage dating back a year has been relentless and traumatic."

The net worth revelation came hours after the Daily Mail reported Olivia's complaints about the apparent cost of the "Ted Lasso" actor's legal approach. "While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot," her attorneys wrote in advance of a hearing in Los Angeles on Friday, March 24. "Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick, and this Request for Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage action is just the latest example."

Earlier on Friday, it's revealed that Olivia was ultimately victorious in the hearing, with a judge ruling that the exes' legal war over son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, should remain in California instead of New York.

Olivia accused Jason of being "underhanded" and acting "in bad faith" over their children's futures by employing "intimidation or trickery" to win. "Jason should not be permitted to litigate Olivia into debt, and then claim she should be deprived of her right to seek a needs-based fee contribution from him," her attorneys wrote, adding that the "Booksmart" director is "aware that he is far wealthier than she is."

Olivia wrote in her filing that she was blindsided by Jason's efforts to move their custody case to the East Coast. "We were scheduled to start working with a family therapist in California in mid-January. I thought things were calming down and were going to move forward in a more amicable, respectful fashion," she claimed.

"Instead I learned that the entire time I was negotiating the parenting time schedule in California [Jason] was plotting to proceed with the New York Child Support proceeding behind my back," she added.

Earlier this year, Olivia and Jason suggested that they had recovered from a previously contentious dynamic when they were photographed hugging each other. The year prior, he shockingly served her with custody papers in the middle of a presentation at CinemaCon. The former couple separated in November 2020 after nine years together and seven years engaged.

