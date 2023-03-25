T.I. on Ending Feud With Boosie Badazz: 'We're Too Grown for That'

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

The 'Whatever You Like' rapper and the Baton Rouge native were initially beefing after the latter spoke up about canceling their joint project because Tip allegedly snitched on his dead cousin.

Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - T.I. and Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) have buried the hatchet. The "Whatever You Like" rapper revealed that he and the "Wipe Me Down" spitter are no longer beefing because they are "too grown for that."



Tip opened up about his relationship with Boosie when speaking to The Neighborhood Talk. "We are both proud, present fathers for our sons," he said. "It ain't no hate on one another, we're too grown for that."

Tip and Boosie started feuding after the latter spoke up about canceling their joint project because Tip allegedly snitched on his dead cousin. The "Live Your Life" emcee then fired back, "Yeah so... Idk if it's you or ya 'OG Uncle' that needs to see it... but I GOT MY PAPERWORK ready to show!!! PULL UP!!! My number the same & my address the same my n***a."

"To get on da net & speak on s**t you've never spoke to me about is leaving me to believe you been hiding ya heart the whole time!!!!" he fumed. "I'd NEVER speak 'certain disrespect' on your name/reputation bout a 'IF' homie..."

Defending himself against the snitching allegations, the Atlanta rapper argued, "da convict code say When in doubt...pull the paperwork out!!!" He then stressed, "[And] 'IF' you ain't did that...Now ... Idk what type of time you on but I say again... 'IF' it was a question or confusion bout anything I said you could've called and asked .... so u can report back & tell ya 'OG' ...or you could've pulled up & checked the blk & white like I'm offering now."

Tip later showed the paperwork on Instagram Story. "FYI…Can't Nobody Who Got dey name in other people's paperwork question me about mine!!!!" he declared. "I got it on me…. we can have a paperwork party PULL UP…or [shh emoji]."

