 

T.I. on Ending Feud With Boosie Badazz: 'We're Too Grown for That'

T.I. on Ending Feud With Boosie Badazz: 'We're Too Grown for That'
Instagram/Facebook
Celebrity

The 'Whatever You Like' rapper and the Baton Rouge native were initially beefing after the latter spoke up about canceling their joint project because Tip allegedly snitched on his dead cousin.

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - T.I. and Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) have buried the hatchet. The "Whatever You Like" rapper revealed that he and the "Wipe Me Down" spitter are no longer beefing because they are "too grown for that."

Tip opened up about his relationship with Boosie when speaking to The Neighborhood Talk. "We are both proud, present fathers for our sons," he said. "It ain't no hate on one another, we're too grown for that."

  Editors' Pick

Tip and Boosie started feuding after the latter spoke up about canceling their joint project because Tip allegedly snitched on his dead cousin. The "Live Your Life" emcee then fired back, "Yeah so... Idk if it's you or ya 'OG Uncle' that needs to see it... but I GOT MY PAPERWORK ready to show!!! PULL UP!!! My number the same & my address the same my n***a."

"To get on da net & speak on s**t you've never spoke to me about is leaving me to believe you been hiding ya heart the whole time!!!!" he fumed. "I'd NEVER speak 'certain disrespect' on your name/reputation bout a 'IF' homie..."

Defending himself against the snitching allegations, the Atlanta rapper argued, "da convict code say When in doubt...pull the paperwork out!!!" He then stressed, "[And] 'IF' you ain't did that...Now ... Idk what type of time you on but I say again... 'IF' it was a question or confusion bout anything I said you could've called and asked .... so u can report back & tell ya 'OG' ...or you could've pulled up & checked the blk & white like I'm offering now."

Tip later showed the paperwork on Instagram Story. "FYI…Can't Nobody Who Got dey name in other people's paperwork question me about mine!!!!" he declared. "I got it on me…. we can have a paperwork party PULL UP…or [shh emoji]."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zendaya and Tom Holland Get Friendly With Tuwaine Barret During a Stroll in London

Rachel Bilson Insists She Wasn't Dissing Her Exes After Admitting She Never Had Orgasm Until 38
Related Posts
T.I. Enlists Kevin Gates for New Joint Single 'Active'

T.I. Enlists Kevin Gates for New Joint Single 'Active'

T.I. Slams Boosie Badazz for Going to Basketball Game Instead of Attending His 'Paperwork Party'

T.I. Slams Boosie Badazz for Going to Basketball Game Instead of Attending His 'Paperwork Party'

T.I. Shuts Down Critics With Court Paperwork

T.I. Shuts Down Critics With Court Paperwork

T.I. Lashes Out at Boosie Badazz for Calling Him a 'Rat': 'I Got My Paperwork'

T.I. Lashes Out at Boosie Badazz for Calling Him a 'Rat': 'I Got My Paperwork'

Latest News
Bruce Davison Jokes He Never Kissed Girl after Smooching Rat in Horror Movie 'Willard'
  • Mar 25, 2023

Bruce Davison Jokes He Never Kissed Girl after Smooching Rat in Horror Movie 'Willard'

Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez for 'Speaking Out' Amid Their Beef Rumors
  • Mar 25, 2023

Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez for 'Speaking Out' Amid Their Beef Rumors

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date
  • Mar 25, 2023

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

John Legend Defends Chrissy Teigen for Detailing the Loss of Their Baby Son on Social Media
  • Mar 25, 2023

John Legend Defends Chrissy Teigen for Detailing the Loss of Their Baby Son on Social Media

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims
  • Mar 25, 2023

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

T.I. on Ending Feud With Boosie Badazz: 'We're Too Grown for That'
  • Mar 25, 2023

T.I. on Ending Feud With Boosie Badazz: 'We're Too Grown for That'

Most Read
Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday
Celebrity

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on 'Absurd' Rumors She's Dating Tom Brady's Friend Jeffrey Soffer

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on 'Absurd' Rumors She's Dating Tom Brady's Friend Jeffrey Soffer

Delilah Belle Hamlin Recalls the First Time She Slid Into Jason Momoa's DMs

Delilah Belle Hamlin Recalls the First Time She Slid Into Jason Momoa's DMs