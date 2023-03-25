Zendaya and Tom Holland Get Friendly With Tuwaine Barret During a Stroll in London

Instagram Celebrity

The 26-year-old 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-stars take a stroll through a south London park with the actor's pal on Thursday, March 23.

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland had some company during their recent out-and-about. The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" stars were joined by Tom's pal Tuwaine Barrett while taking a stroll through a south London park.

On Thursday, March 23, the 26-year-old actor and actress were caught on camera walking their dog with Tuwaine. The group could be seen engaging in conversation and the actress smiled during the chat.

For the outing, Zendaya sported a cropped gray T-shirt, high-waisted black pants and a long checked brown coat that she paired with brown shoes. Her beau, in the meantime, wore purple hoodie, white T-shirt, navy trousers and a pink cap. As for Tuwaine, he kept things casual in a navy T-shirt, gray pants and sneakers.

Zendaya and Tom have been working together as co-stars since 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming". However, their romantic relationship was only confirmed in November 2021, when they were spotted kissing in a car.

The twosome has since got more smitten with each other. Most recently, they were spotted grocery shopping during their visit to his hometown in the U.K. The "Euphoria" leading lady was seen helping her beau navigate a shopping cart of food as he pushed the cart at the Waitrose supermarket in London on March 15.

The British actor and the American actress were also seen grabbing coffee before going to shop for groceries at the high-end market. They were holding hands while having light talk during the stroll.

