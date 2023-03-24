 

Prince William Pictured Dining at Gay Restaurant During Poland Trip

Prince William Pictured Dining at Gay Restaurant During Poland Trip
The Prince of Wales makes a surprise visit to the country to show his gratitude to Polish people for their support towards neighboring Ukraine in the war against Russia.

AceShowbiz - Prince William surprised people when he arrived at a gay restaurant in Warsaw, Poland. In pictures that circulated online, the Prince of Wales sat down at Buetero Bistro for a meal on Wednesday night, March 22.

The photos saw the British royal wearing a button-down shirt for the outing at the restaurant, which is described online as a "queer space." The 40-year-old was sitting with a group of his staffers as a server took their orders.

According to Daily Mail, "the team from Kensington Palace booked a local restaurant near where they were working, and the prince decided to join them." An insider added, "He asked them what they were doing and then asked to come along. It was a great night by all accounts. The team really appreciated him asking to join them."

The eatery's owner, Pawel Zasim, claimed that he was just as stunned as his customers to see William at his restaurant. Speaking with the news outlet, he said that he had "absolutely no idea" William was coming. He added that the table had been booked for a birthday party for a woman named Daisy and 11 of her guests. "But then a bodyguard appeared and said that this wasn't going to be a Daisy birthday party, and then Prince William walked in," Pawel shared.

It was said that the Duke of Cambridge enjoyed a "sandwich in a braided roll with pulled pork" during the three-hour meal. "And he ate everything, so I think he liked it," the restaurateur noted.

William made a surprise visit to Poland to show his gratitude to Polish people for their support towards neighboring Ukraine in the war against Russia. He spent Wednesday afternoon with troops from both Poland and the U.K., who have been helping to train Ukrainian forces, before heading to Warsaw to meet some of 300 Ukrainian women and children who are currently being housed in a converted office block.

A spokesperson told PEOPLE magazine, "He wanted to look into the eyes of the Polish people and say thank you for everything they have done. That is the main message he was putting across to the Polish and British military."

The prince told the British troops, "Thank you for hosting me today. I just wanted to come here in person to say 'thank you' for all you are doing - keeping everyone safe out here and keeping an eye on what's going on. Just a big thank you for what you do on a day-to-day basis. I know some of you are coming to the end of your time out here. So looking forward to a bit of 'R and R' when you get home."

"You are doing a really important job out here and defending our freedoms is really important and everyone back home thoroughly supports you. And everything you are doing with the Poles and our Polish counterparts in providing that safety is really important. Lovely to meet you and good luck," he continued.

