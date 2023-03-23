Tom Cruise Still 'Has No Part' in Daughter Suri's Life

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor reportedly won't play a role in helping his 16-year-old daughter choose a college as their relationship has become increasingly distant over the years.

Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise continues to be estranged from his daughter Suri Cruise. The 16-year-old has already started applying to colleges with the help of her mother Katie Holmes, but the teen's famous father won't have a hand in helping her because he "has no part" in his child's life.

A source close to Katie tells Daily Mail that Suri, who will turn 17 in April, "has sent some applications out" and is "leaning towards" studying fashion in New York City. "Suri is applying to schools all over the place. [Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective," the insider shares.

While the "Dawson's Creek" alum is "overwhelmed" by the idea of her daughter going off to college, her ex Tom won't have a role in helping his daughter make the decision. Words are the 60-year-old action movie star has not seen Suri in a very long time following his divorce from Katie in 2012.

The source adds that the "Mission: Impossible" star does "not have a part in [Suri's] life." However, he will pay her college tuition costs, per his ultra-secret divorce agreement with his actress ex. "Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri," the source explains.

Katie, meanwhile, has made sure that Tom's absence from most of Suri's life won't affect her upbringing. "Being raised by a single mom in New York has made Suri who she is. Katie has always put Suri first and Suri loves her mom more than anything," the source shares.

Gushing over the teen, the source adds, "She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature woman. She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from."

