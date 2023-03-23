Jewel Learns Her Reality 'Was a Fiction' After Her Mom Embezzled Over $100M From Her

Cover Images/Jose Perez Celebrity

The 'Foolish Games' singer shares that she was $3 million in debt when she was 34 years old because her mom stole her fortune and only then she realized her 'mom was isn't what she was.'

AceShowbiz - Jewel Kilcher has accused her mother of "embezzling" over $100 million from her. The 48-year-old singer claimed she realised when she was 34 that she was $3 million in debt and has accused her mom Leandra Carroll of having "stolen" her fortune.

Speaking on the "Verywell Mind" podcast, she told host and therapist Amy Morin, "34 years old, I realise I'm $3 million in debt, realise my mom stole it, realise everything I thought my mom was isn't what she was. Very difficult psychological thing to come to terms with. I didn't realise what my mom was until I was 30-something. I woke up and realised she embezzled all of my money, over $100 million."

Jewel then delved deeper into her familial relationships and soon began to understand that her father hadn't "stolen" her and her three brothers away from their mother.

She continued, "And then as I started investigating the truth about what my mom had told me in my life versus what was true, I had realized that pretty much everything I formed my reality on was a fiction. For instance, my dad didn't take us away from my mom. He actually did a good thing and didn't steal us. I thought he had stolen us or was blackmailing my mom to not have us ... actually realised my mom left us because she didn't want to be a mom. Having to go back as a 34 year old and re-work your psyche was not fun, but so powerful."

The "You Were Meant For Me" singer praised her father for raising her and her siblings but admitted her upbringing wasn't ideal.

She said, "My dad was this volatile alcoholic that hit me, very easy to identify 'bad guy'. My mom seemed like the opposite. She was calm, she was soft, she never yelled, obviously never hit me. And I didn't realise I was being abused in another way at the time. Let's say I would show up on her doorstep, she would say, 'Your mind is so powerful. Our minds are only tap, we use, like, one to 10 percent of our brain power. Our minds are so powerful and I think you, Jewel, are so powerful that I think you could sit here and stare at this light bulb and you might be able to get it to turn off with your mind'. That is such an abusive, effed up thing to say, but I felt so loved. What it actually was was my mom didn't want to stay there and be with me, and she babysat me by having me watch light bulbs. So sometimes the appearance of an attached figure isn't what it seems."

