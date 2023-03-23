'VPR' Star Raquel Leviss Shares If She Had Threesome With Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Cover Images/FAYES VISION TV

The 28-year-old Bravo personality also addresses speculations that her makeout session with Tom Schwartz is only a 'cover-up' of her affair with Ariana's now-ex Tom Sandoval.

Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss is speaking her truth. The Bravo personality addresses rumors that she had a threesome with co-star Tom Sandoval, with whom she had a months-long affair, and his now-ex Ariana Madix.

When speaking with TMZ on Wednesday, March 22, Raquel denied the speculations. "No, that's not true," the 28-year-old reality TV star revealed.

During the interview, Raquel also talked about her kissing Tom's best friend and co-star Katie Maloney's former husband Tom Schwartz that many believed was a "cover-up" for her affair with Tom Sandoval. "I genuinely had an interest in Tom Schwartz and there's a genuine curiosity there, so it wasn't a cover-up," she clarified.

Tom Schwartz also echoed the sentiment in a statement to the news outlet last month. When asked if he kissed Raquel to hide the affair between her and Tom Sandoval, he replied, "No, that's not true. Unless I was a pawn in the game."

Raquel additionally shared how the affair between her and Tom Sandoval began. "It started off as a friendship and turned into something more," she said, before teasing, "But I'm sure we will go into all the details of that tomorrow at the reunion."

The former beauty queen, meanwhile, wasn't sure if there will be a future for them. "I don't know where [the] relationship is going to be. We're just trying to get through these next few steps and trying to make amends [and] hear everybody out," she divulged. "I know a lot of people are angry so I think just getting through these next few steps and seeing where it goes. We're not putting a label on anything. I know I have to take accountability for my actions so [I'm] completely prepared to do that."

She also revealed that she personally reached out to Ariana to apologize over the affair, which led to Ariana ending her relationship with Tom after nine years of being together. "We talked on the phone and I apologized to her over text but she didn't receive it very well," she shared.

