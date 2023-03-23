 

Chrissy Teigen Realizes Her Affinity for 'Trying to Do It All' for Her Family Might Backfire

Chrissy Teigen Realizes Her Affinity for 'Trying to Do It All' for Her Family Might Backfire
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Chrissy's Court' star insists she'll 'figure it out eventually' after her therapist warns her that she needs to take care of herself before she takes care of others.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen is keen to ensure that her family are "happy and healthy." The 37-year-old model - who shares Luna, six, Miles, four, and Esti, two months, with husband John Legend - has said that she loves doing "the little things" with her family.

"They're my everything! ... We love going to Dave and Buster's. We love going to arcades on the weekends ... We love the little things. We're just homebodies really, and any chance that we get to be together usually revolves around all of us doing our own things, but together," she told Entertainment Tonight.

  Editors' Pick

On the other hand, Chrissy acknowledges that her attitude could prove detrimental one day. She shared, "My therapist asked me what I do for myself or what I enjoy, and right now, the honest answer is I enjoy making my family really happy. I enjoy cooking for them, I enjoy throwing parties for them, and I enjoy going to their soccer games."

"It's hard when people tell you, 'You have to take care of yourself, so you can take care of all these people,' when it really does bring me joy to do things like that … I'll probably hit a wall soon and be like, 'Oh my god. I can't believe I was trying to do it all!' But I'm one of those people that has to learn from my own mess, so I'll figure it out eventually."

Chrissy and John welcomed Esti more than two years after she suffered a pregnancy loss with their son Jack. In September, John admitted that the pain of losing his son will never "completely go away." The award-winning musician told the BBC, "That pain is never going to completely go away. You're never exactly the same after you lose someone."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Raquel Leviss to Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Following Her Affair With Tom Sandoval

Miranda Cosgrove Reveals Holiday Plan Ahead of 30th Birthday
Related Posts
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Forced to 'Lock the Door' to Keep Their Sex Life Alive

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Forced to 'Lock the Door' to Keep Their Sex Life Alive

Chrissy Teigen Stresses the Importance of Being Confident

Chrissy Teigen Stresses the Importance of Being Confident

Chrissy Teigen Becomes Addicted to Watching 'Bottom Barrel' Reality TV Shows

Chrissy Teigen Becomes Addicted to Watching 'Bottom Barrel' Reality TV Shows

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Give Baby Esti Her 'First Kiss' in Cute Video

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Give Baby Esti Her 'First Kiss' in Cute Video

Latest News
Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday
  • Mar 23, 2023

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Donald Trump Could Face RICO Charges in Georgia Amid Looming Arrest
  • Mar 23, 2023

Donald Trump Could Face RICO Charges in Georgia Amid Looming Arrest

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Find Out Fairy and Axolotl's Real Identities on Country Night
  • Mar 23, 2023

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Find Out Fairy and Axolotl's Real Identities on Country Night

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take 'Break' From 'Volatile' Relationship
  • Mar 23, 2023

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take 'Break' From 'Volatile' Relationship

'VPR' Star Raquel Leviss Shares If She Had Threesome With Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix
  • Mar 23, 2023

'VPR' Star Raquel Leviss Shares If She Had Threesome With Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Amanda Bynes Starts to Make Improvements Since Psychiatric Hold
  • Mar 23, 2023

Amanda Bynes Starts to Make Improvements Since Psychiatric Hold

Most Read
Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
Celebrity

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Marvin Gaye III Divorcing Wife Wendy Two Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

Marvin Gaye III Divorcing Wife Wendy Two Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

Doja Cat's Thighs 'Hurt a Lot' After She Gets Liposuction and Her Breasts Done

Doja Cat's Thighs 'Hurt a Lot' After She Gets Liposuction and Her Breasts Done

Tristan Thompson Embraces Mystery Woman Amid Khloe Kardashian Reunion Rumors

Tristan Thompson Embraces Mystery Woman Amid Khloe Kardashian Reunion Rumors

Kim Kardashian May Attend 2023 Met Gala, Is 'Embarrassed' by Report She's 'Banned'

Kim Kardashian May Attend 2023 Met Gala, Is 'Embarrassed' by Report She's 'Banned'

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement