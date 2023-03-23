Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Instagram Celebrity

According to an eyewitness, the former Nickelodeon star asked a woman for help as she claimed she had been kicked out of the house she shared with her boyfriend.

Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes needed a hug when she wandered the streets naked, an eyewitness has claimed. The 36-year-old former actress - who was put in a conservatorship from August 2013 to March 2022 - is reported to have gone "unnoticed" as she wandered naked and alone in Los Angeles in the early hours of Sunday, March 19 morning and now a witness has described watching her ask a woman for help as she seemed "out of it."

"Amanda was wandering alone on Hollywood Blvd. at around 1 am. No one really recognised her or noticed her. She was walking tensely and by herself. A woman started walking with her and tried to help her. Amanda asked the woman to hold her. Amanda seemed to be in a loving, wholesome mood [but] seemed as though she was out of it," the eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight.

The eyewitness went on to claim that former child star Amanda - who broke off her engagement to Paul Michael last year but has been in an on/off relationship with him since then and has reportedly been placed on psychiatric hold since the incident over the weekend - "did not want" to return home because she had been "kicked out" and had wanted to be dropped off at a friend's house, but the friend did not answer the door.

The eyewitness added, "She asked to be dropped off at her friend's place in Beverly Hills. When the woman went to drop her off, Amanda's friend did not answer. Amanda said she did not want to go home and noted that her boyfriend kicked her out. Amanda then asked to be dropped back off on Hollywood Blvd., and the woman obliged."

You can share this post!