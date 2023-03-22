 

Daisy May Cooper May Join the 007 Franchise to Play Spy Boss 'M'

Daisy May Cooper May Join the 007 Franchise to Play Spy Boss 'M'
Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen
Movie

Producers are said to be hoping the 36-year-old actress, who is a friend of 'No Time to Die' co-writer Phoebe Waller Bridge, will bring a 'comedic and quirky edge' to the role.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Comedian Daisy May Cooper is reportedly in talks to join the 007 franchise to play spy boss 'M'. Producers are said to be hoping the 36-year-old actress, who is a friend of "No Time to Die" co-writer Phoebe Waller Bridge, will bring a "comedic and quirky edge" to the role.

A source told The Sun, "Daisy is a close pal of Phoebe, whose involvement in Bond was such a success that it sparked an unlikely conversation. Suddenly the production team were getting excited about the prospect of really taking 'M' in a different direction."

"With Daniel leaving, it seemed the time to start looking at changes across the board and the dynamic between Bond and 'M' is at the heart of the films. So this opens the door to it being a bit lighter and more comedic going forwards - and will of course impact the direction the new 007 goes in too," the source continued.

  Editors' Pick

The Sun added film insiders said the decision to return to a female 'M' is another sign the next Bond will remain male after speculation the spy's gender could be changed for the next installment. Phoebe and Daisy’s involvement in the next Bond could bring a shift in the 007 series back to its more comedic elements, displayed in Sean Connery and Roger Moore's eras as the spy.

Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service 'M' has appeared since James Bond's beginning in the Ian Fleming novels, and was based on the writer's superior in the Naval Intelligence Division during World War Two. After gaining critical acclaim and a Bafta for her role in BBC mockumentary "This Country", Daisy made her black comedy "Am I Being Unreasonable?" for BBC1, which also received rave reviews.

The character was previously played by acting heavyweights Dame Judi Dench, 88, and 60-year-old Ralph Fiennes, as part of a shake-up of the series after Daniel Craig's departure as James Bond.

You can share this post!

You might also like

TWICE's Member Chaeyoung Issues Apology After Wearing T-Shirt With Swastika

Zendaya Offers to Send Stylist Law Roach on Vacation After Shocking Retirement
Related Posts
Daisy May Cooper Welcomes Baby No. 2

Daisy May Cooper Welcomes Baby No. 2

Latest News
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Adam Sandler Is Critical of Her Choice in Men
  • Mar 23, 2023

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Adam Sandler Is Critical of Her Choice in Men

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family
  • Mar 23, 2023

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'
  • Mar 23, 2023

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'

Derek Hough Admits He's Reluctant to Do First Dance at Wedding With Hayley Erbert
  • Mar 23, 2023

Derek Hough Admits He's Reluctant to Do First Dance at Wedding With Hayley Erbert

Brad Falchuk Allegedly Gave Witness 'Dirty Look' Before He and Gwyneth Paltrow Fled After Ski Crash
  • Mar 23, 2023

Brad Falchuk Allegedly Gave Witness 'Dirty Look' Before He and Gwyneth Paltrow Fled After Ski Crash

Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl
  • Mar 23, 2023

Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl

Most Read
Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx
Movie

Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx

Marvel Studios Exec Victoria Alonso Accused of 'Toxic Work Environment' After Shocking Exit

Marvel Studios Exec Victoria Alonso Accused of 'Toxic Work Environment' After Shocking Exit

Taron Egerton Disagrees With Notion That Gay Roles Are Reserved for Gay Actors Only

Taron Egerton Disagrees With Notion That Gay Roles Are Reserved for Gay Actors Only

Gemma Arterton Was Warned She Would Play 'Maids' Forever If She Didn't Ditch Her Accent

Gemma Arterton Was Warned She Would Play 'Maids' Forever If She Didn't Ditch Her Accent

Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics

Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics

Cillian Murphy to Front Charles Dickens-Like Drama 'Small Things Like These'

Cillian Murphy to Front Charles Dickens-Like Drama 'Small Things Like These'

Saweetie Keen to Dive Deeper Into Acting by Playing 'Super Villain' in Movie

Saweetie Keen to Dive Deeper Into Acting by Playing 'Super Villain' in Movie

Evan Rachel Wood to Star in 'Backspot' About Queer Young Athletes

Evan Rachel Wood to Star in 'Backspot' About Queer Young Athletes

Andy Samberg Glad to Let His Guard Down in Lee Miller Biopic

Andy Samberg Glad to Let His Guard Down in Lee Miller Biopic