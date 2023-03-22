Demi Lovato Announces Rock Version of 'Heart Attack'

Instagram Music

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker has finished recording a rock version of her 2013 single and is now gearing up to release the upgraded version in a few days.

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato is putting out a rock version of their pop hit "Heart Attack". The 30-year-old star traded pop for rock on their latest LP, "HOLY FVCK", and now they are set to release a new cut of the 2013 track from their fourth album "Demi" in that vein.

The heavier version is due to come out on Friday, March 24. "Heart Attack, but make it Rock. 3.24," Demi tweeted alongside a clip of the old version spun into the rock cut.

Demi - who uses both they/them and she/her pronouns - revealed they were back in the studio in December, just three months after releasing their record. Around the release of their album, Demi revealed their "dream collaboration" is still Hayley Williams.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was inspired to switch up their sound by noughties pop rock stars Kelly Clarkson, Ashlee Simpson, and Hayley's band Paramore. And while discussing the heavier direction of their LP, Demi put it out into the world that they would still very much like to duet with the "Misery Business" group's lead singer.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, they said, "One influence that really changed where I wanted to go directionally into music was Kelly Clarkson's 'Since U Been Gone'. It was a monster record. And I saw the transformation of her as an artist go from R'n'B soul pop to pop rock."

"And I was like, wait, that's what I want to do. And there's also Ashlee Simpson 'LaLa', and I was like, I want to do that. So I got inspired and then I found bands like Paramore and Flyleaf. I've known Hayley since ... I think I met her when I was 15."

"She seems like the type of person that would be pulling for me during those times. But yeah. I didn't get to know her that well, but she's one of my biggest influences vocally. Oh my God. I mean she's still my dream collaboration. It's never happened, but she's still my dream collaboration. To be honest, I gave up on that dream collaboration. So I didn't say it for years, but that's always been my dream collaboration."

Demi admitted the album gave them the "freedom to express" themself in ways they "didn't know were possible." In a typed-out note to fans on Twitter, Demi said, "HOLY FVCK gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn't know were possible and find joy I'd been missing when making music."

"It's cathartic and grounded, yet exhilarating and a hell of a good time. I don't know where I'll be in life in a year, or in five or 10 years - but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I am damn proud of it. I hope everyone who listens is too (sic)."

