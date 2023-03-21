Kim Kardashian May Attend 2023 Met Gala, Is 'Embarrassed' by Report She's 'Banned'

Instagram Celebrity

Prior to this, it was reported that the famous clan didn't make the cut to get an invite to the annual fashion event, which is set to take place on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is said to feel "embarrassed" over reports that she and her family will not be invited to the 2023 Met Gala. According to a new report, "The Kardashians" star was "unhappy" and the Conde Nast team have been strained as staffers tried to smooth things over.

However, a new report claimed that Kim could still attend the big event. "Anna had wanted to do a cull of the guest list this year and make it more of an exclusive event," a source told the U.S. Sun on Monday, March 20.

"And while lots of names were discussed, attendees have always been an ongoing conversation and nothing was ever set in stone. Kim was never told she might not be on the list," the insider added. "It's been embarrassing for everyone involved but Kim is still excited and has already been working with a top fashion house to design a custom look for the night."

Another source, meanwhile, revealed to the news outlet that she has been on the list since the fall. It was also said that the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners have been invited to the annual fashion event, which is set to take place on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, though it is not yet confirmed who will attend.

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that the famous clan didn't make the cut to get an invite to the bash. An insider familiar with "The Kardashians" stars shut down the rumors, insisting it's not true that the first family of reality TV isn't invited to the big ball.

The whole family of reality stars attended the gala for the first time in 2013. While Kim attended her first Met Gala in 2013, her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian made their Met Gala debut last year. The 2022 event also marked the first time the whole family was on the red carpet together, including their mom Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

