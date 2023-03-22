 

Travis Scott and The Alchemist Spark New Collaboration Rumors

Cover Images/Instagram/Sara De Boer
Music

The Grammy-nominated music producer turns to his social media platform to tease fans that he and the 'SICKO MODE' hitmaker are currently working together in the studio.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) is seemingly teaming up with The Alchemist for new music. The "SICKO MODE" rapper and the music producer have sparked rumors that they're currently working on collaboration.

On Monday, March 20, the esteemed music producer turned to his Twitter page to answer some fans' questions as he gets ready to drop his joint album "The Great Escape" with Larry June on March 31. Then an eager fan inquired to see if he had linked up with the Cactus Jack leader yet.

In response, Al didn't say yes and he didn't say no either. The "Alfredo" producer merely replied with a zipper emoji, implying that for right now if they do have something cooking, it will remain a secret.

The Alchemist via Twitter

The Alchemist hinted at Travis Scott collaboration on Twitter.

The Alchemist worked together with Larry on "The Great Escape". They have been teasing their joint project for a while, but finally announced earlier this month that it will arrive on March 31. Both Larry and the Grammy-nominated producer previously worked together on "Breakfast in Monaco" from the rapper's last project "Spaceships on the Blade".

In the meantime, Travis might be dropping his highly-anticipated album "Utopia" this summer. Last February, Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone revealed that the long-awaited project will likely drop in June of this year. "We have a new Travis Scott record, expected to come in June," the businesswoman told Billboard. Moreover, Kevin Durant recently dished that Travis told him the album is "f**king insane."

Prior to that, Travis himself confirmed that his long-awaited project is on the way. The 30-year-old hitmaker hosted his 2023 Cactus Jack HBCU Classic on February 16 at Minute Maid Park in Houston where he shared a quick update on his long-awaited album.

While on the field, Travis was greeted by fans in the crowd, who yelled out, "Utopia! Utopia!" The Houston-born rapper heard them and assured them that the follow-up to 2018's "Astroworld" is coming. "That motherfu**a on the way!" he said in a video clip that surfaced online.

"Utopia" was delayed in the wake of the deadly "Astroworld" festival in November 2021. Back in April, Travis teased the project with billboards on the I-10 highway leading to the Coachella festival in Indio, California.

