Rory Culkin Shocks Fans With Full-Frontal Nude Scene on 'Swarm'

In other related news, series creator Janine Nabers gushes over Malia Obama as she talks about how the daughter of Barack Obama contributes 'wild' ideas to the series.

Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Swarm" continues to make headlines with its shocking scenes. Rory Culkin got people talking after he went full-frontal in the pilot episode of the Amazon Prime Video series which premiered on Friday, March 17.

In the episode, the 33-year-old actor's unnamed character met Dominique Fishback's Dre at a nightclub and brought her back home. The episode then cut to a scene of Dre waking up to see Rory's character stark naked in the kitchen as he put a glass bowl filled with strawberries pressed against his flaccid penis.

Viewers had mixed reactions to the scene on the psychological horror series. Some took to social media to show disgust while some others showed lust. Some viewers likened the nude scene to a jump scare.

"No way they had Rory Culkin in this show just to show his cawk and dip?!" one viewer said of Macaulay Culkin and Kieran Culkin's sibling in a tweet. Someone complained, "Rory Culkin strawberry scene pls my eyes…," with one other calling the scene "dirty and unnecessary."

Some others, however, seemed to be excited by the full-frontal shot. "I wouldn't be put off by rory culkin's squashed, flaccid penis but maybe I'm built different idk," a fan wrote. Another added, "Rory Culkin I wanna be your slave."

Meanwhile, Janine Nabers, who created the show with Donald Glover, revealed to Insider that Rory's strawberry scene was inspired by the rapper/actor's real-life hookups. "Donald told this very funny story about a girl who he really liked, and how after they hooked [up], he was standing there with a bowl of cherries, just being like, 'Hey,' " Janine recalled. "She was like, so not into it, because it's so weird to hook up with a guy that you barely know and then wake up with him holding a bowl of cherries."

In a separate interview, Janine talked about how Malia Obama contributed "wild" ideas to the series. "['Girl, Bye'] is probably one of the wildest episodes," Janine told Entertainment Tonight while discussing the episode that she wrote with the young screenwriter. "I think it's going to surprise a lot of people. It's pretty dope. I'm really proud of it."

"Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny," she went on to gush over the daughter of former POTUS Barack Obama. "She's an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table… She's really, really dedicated to her craft."

Janine additionally claimed that the 24-year-old "just folded into [the group]" with ease, adding, "I'm really excited for everyone to get to know her work, and the work of the writers on a show."

Dominique also praised Malia as saying, "It was nice to know that she was going to be on it. And that we had different voices and different generations involved in making the show." She went on to rave, "It was pretty cool to meet her. I think she's dope."

Star Chloe Bailey also had nothing but good words for Malia after working with the Obama. "It was always so fun and exciting getting to run into Malia and Sasha years prior," said the "Have Mercy" singer, whose sex scene with Damson Idris also made headlines. "Having that relationship with Mrs. Obama and getting to meet her daughters… I was always so honored, and they always felt like my family in my head."

"Us both growing into who we are as young women and making our own mark; her as an incredible writer and me making my mark as an entertainer and an actress. It was really fun. I was just so excited when I actually got to see her on set. I'm just so proud of her," the Chloe X Halle star continued.

