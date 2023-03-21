Ariana Madix Tells Tom Sandoval to 'Die' in First 'Pump Rules' Trailer Post-Raquel Leviss Affair

Cover Images/BauerGriffin TV

Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Vanderpump Rules" has shared the first footage showing the aftermath of Tom Sandoval's affair with co-star Raquel Leviss. In the new season 10 mid-season trailer of the Bravo reality TV show, Tom's then-girlfriend Ariana Madix can be seen telling him to "die" after the affair was exposed.

The footage, which was released on Monday, March 20, sees the former couple having an extremely emotional conversation following his cheating. "I wish we both would have tried harder," Tom says, adding that he and his girlfriend of nine years were only "having sex, like, four times a year." To that, Ariana argues, "I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger."



At one point, Tom bursts into tears. However, Ariana apparently has zero sympathy for him as she snaps at him, "You don't deserve one f**king tear of mine." Tom later opens a kitchen cabinet and asks Ariana, "You want anything?" Ariana then calmly responds, "For you to die."

As for Raquel, she reveals in the trailer that she has no regret. "I don't f**king regret our relationship," she stresses, though it's unclear if she's referring to her affair with Tom or her season 10 makeout session with Katie Maloney's ex Tom Schwartz.

The footage additionally shows how fellow cast member Scheana Shay reacts after learning about the Tom-Raquel affair. "This is a full-blown love affair. I had so much rage in me," she tearfully notes.

Earlier this month, Ariana broke her silence on Tom's infidelity in an Instagram post. "i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i've never even met in the last two weeks," the reality TV star wrote on March 15.

The 37-year-old Bravo personality, who reportedly found out about the affair after she saw a sexually explicit video of Raquel on her now-ex's phone, added, "when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

Ariana, however, stressed that "i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels." She concluded, "i am so f**king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn't kill me better run."

