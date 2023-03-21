Gisele Bundchen Spotted Enjoying Beach Day With Joaquim Valente Amid Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors

Cover Images/Instagram/Cover Images/startraksphoto.com Celebrity

More recently, it's reported that the Brazilian supermodel has moved on with Tom Brady's billionaire pal Jeffrey, not the jiu-jitsu instructor, as she's allegedly 'been seeing' him.

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen makes sure that she's enjoying her life to the fullest. The Brazilian supermodel was spotted out and about with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on the beach after it's reported that she's "been seeing" ex-husband Tom Brady's billionaire pal Jeffrey Soffer.

The 42-year-old beauty and her kids' martial arts instructor were spotted enjoying a beach day in Costa Rica on Saturday, March 18, despite the supermodel recently hinting that they're just pals.

During the fun outing, Gisele was seen strolling along the golden sand and picking up a frisbee while chatting to Joaquim. The former Victoria's Secret model looked stunning in an olive green bikini with a white linen shirt, light wash denim shorts and a beige drawstring hat.

Joaquim, for his part, showed off his ripped physique in a pair of black and yellow shorts. Joaquim and Gisele were not alone as they were joined by her kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, along with several pals and even a dog.

Gisele most recently fueled romance rumors with the hunky jiu-jitsu instructor when they were seen walking through a jungle-like setting surrounded by leaves and a dirt road. However, shortly after photos of their outing made its round on social media, Gisele let out a cryptic post on Instagram that read, "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

In other news, Gisele is also linked to Tom's billionaire friend Jeffrey. Sources told Daily Mail last week that the cover model has moved on with Jeffrey, not her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim. Insiders also claimed that Gisele has been spending time with billionaire hotel magnate Jeffrey, who's also the former husband of supermodel Elle Macpherson.

"Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer," sources told the outlet. The insiders went on adding, "They've been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week."

However, a different source insisted that Gisele is "not ready to date again" after finalizing her divorce from the newly-retired NFL star. The so-called insider spilled to Us Weekly, "When she was in Brazil, friends tried to introduce her to a few men, but it didn't feel right."

According to the insider, Gisele is currently prioritizing her family after finalizing her divorce with Tom last October. "She's been focusing on herself, diet, fitness, her brands and her kids," the informant added. "She wants to spend the summer with the kids in Brazil."

