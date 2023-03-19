Iggy Azalea So Proud of 3-Year-Old Son for Being Able to Swim Without Assistance

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Fancy' hitmaker gushes over her little son Onyx for being able to swim without assistance, explaining she feels 'so much better' knowing he won't drown if he falls into a pool.

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea is "so proud" of her son. The 32-year-old rap star - who shares Onyx, three, with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - posted on Twitter to reveal that her son recently learned to swim.

"My son started swimming without assistance today and I'm so proud. He jumped in the pool and swam back to the side no issues. I feel so much better knowing if he fell in a pool he can swim out! I'm so happy for him, he LOVES the water (sic)," Iggy - who was born in Australia, but moved to the US during her teens to pursue her music ambitions - wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Meanwhile, Iggy recently claimed that the world ought to be "less serious." The "Work" hitmaker believes that the public should embrace the "ridiculous" nature of pop culture - rather than pushing back against it. Iggy wrote on Twitter, "Let pop culture be as ridiculous as it wants to be because life is short and too often dull, sad or monotonous. I want everyone to be 25 percent less serious."

Iggy was subsequently asked to explain her viewpoint by one of her social media followers. Iggy then clarified, "I mean, become 25 percent more fun. Hahahaha (sic)." The chart-topping star also provided her own definition of a "fun person." She said, "Anyone who's not afraid of looking a lil foolish in the name of a good time (sic)."

What's more, Iggy thinks people ought to approach life with a more positive attitude. In response to a Twitter follower who hailed Iggy's "type of fun," she explained, "Same. Hope you live a long and happy life cause this is the energy we need in the world!"

