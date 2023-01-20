Madonna Announces Additional Dates for 'Celebration Tour'

Instagram Music

The 64-year-old Queen of Pop adds second shows in several cities like Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, and Austin among others.

Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna has added a dozen of shows to her "Celebration Tour". The "Material Girl" singer announced additional dates of the trek just shortly after tickets became available via presale on Thursday, January 19.

The 64-year-old pop star added second shows for cities like Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas. Meanwhile, a third show has been added in New York.

Madonna first announced her 40th anniversary "Celebration Tour" earlier this week. The Queen of Pop will kick things off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. She will then make stops in more than 30 cities in North America before wrapping it on October 7 in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, for the European leg, Madonna will perform at London's The O2 arena on October 14. She will then head across the channel for concerts in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

The "Frozen" hitmaker took to Instagram to officially announce the tour. She recruited her famous pals, including comedian Amy Schumer, actor Jack Black, rapper Lil Wayne, and DJ Diplo, to help her out.

In the clip, Amy said, "Madonna, I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherf**king hits." Madonna asked her, "Four decades, as in 40 years?" After asking if everyone around the table will come to the tour, she agreed, "F**k, yeah!"

Madonna, who first entered the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with 1983's "Holiday", admitted last summer that she is desperate to get back out on the road again. She said at the time, "I want to go on tour again. I'm a creature of the stage. That's my happy place."

You can share this post!