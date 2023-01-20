The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson 'Heartbroken' Over David Crosby's Passing

Cover Images/ROGER WONG/CF Celebrity

The Beach Boys co-founder takes to social media to pay a tribute to the rock legend, calling him 'wonderful person,' after he passed away following a 'long illness.'

Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson has paid a glowing tribute to David Crosby. The rock legend passed away after a "long illness", aged 81, and Brian has taken to social media to praise the former Crosby, Stills and Nash star.

Brian, 80, wrote on Twitter, "I don't know what to say other than I'm heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love and Mercy to David's family and friends. Love, Brian (sic)"

Elsewhere, the official Twitter account of Tom Petty has also hailed the rock icon, describing Crosby as a "friend and a hero" to the "Free Fallin" hitmaker, who died in October 2017, aged 66. The tweet read, "Tom counted David Crosby as a friend and a hero. He visited often at his house in the valley. He was funny, provocative and electric with talent. His contribution to music will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and love to his family, bandmates and fans."

Meanwhile, Christina Applegate also took to Twitter to praise the rock star. The 51-year-old actress wrote, "Tonight at 7pm PST my friends and neighborhood will howl and then blast CSN to honor this beautiful soul and legend. If you do this, please send me videos RIP David Crosby!! We love you. (sic)"

Christina Applegate mourned the death of David Crosby.

Crosby's death was announced by his family. They said in a statement, "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

